Nigerians who were aren’t familiar with the name Khabib Nurmagomedov would be doing lots of Googling after they found the Russian who stunned Connor McGregor in a UFC fight on top of Twitter trends on Sunday morning.

conversations around his win over McGregor dominated Twitter on Sunday morning which made him go number on the trends.

After his win, the Russian caused chaos, Nurmagomedov leapt over the fight cage and went for McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis which resulted in a mass brawl.

“Great win @TeamKhabib sometimes u have to burn the whole house down...i understand,” rapper Pusha T wrote on Twitter.

“I'm glad Khabib poesed racist McGregor,” a twitter user @Tswana_Guy3 wrote with a video of McGregor being pummelled during the fight.

“Khabib beat gregor then proceed to beat all the people on his team,” @PRODEEGY wrote.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson said the chaos was crazier than his fight riot during his days as a boxer.

‏”Watching the @TheNotoriousMMA vs @TeamKhabib fight. Unimaginable never thought it would go down like this. Crazier than my fight riot,” Tyson wrote on Twitter.

“I don't see how Khabib was unsportsmanlike, Connor disrespected his nationality, family, and religion, basically everything that makes Khabib who he is; How did you expect Khabib to react?,” @Dark_Ages_2050 wrote.

“Let's see if Khabib gets the same treatment as Conor when he was acting a fool.oh wait Khabib is a muslim, I forgot,” @SincerelySigned wrote.

“McGregor called Khabib racial slurs. Called his manger a terrorist. Shoved a drink in his face when he knew Khabib doesn’t drink. THREW A METAL DOLLEY INTO A BUS INJURING FIGHTERS. But sure, all of this is Khabib’s fault,” @ZaneTheSane wrote.

“I will say this: If Conor had done what Khabib did, the Twittersphere would be out of control praising him for being a "real gangster." It happened after Brooklyn for sure. It's not going that way for Khabib and I do kind of wonder why,” @AdamHillLVRJ wrote.

“Everyone saying Khabib is a disgrace? The guy is human and we can only take so much when our buttons are pressed. He was so composed throughout the process up until the end but if you insult someone, be ready to face them!” @gerech97 wrote.

“If Khabib disappointed you tonight, MMA isn't for you. Watch a more politically correct sport, like baseball, you fuckin pussies,” @jameslemnny wrote.

“Khabib jumping over the cage to attack the guy trash talking was wrong. But Conor has done the same before and I've not seen anywhere near as much backlash. The hypocrisy on the timeline is unreal,” @SuperSaf wrote.

“No one can condone what Khabib did tonight. He let his emotions get the best of him. He's only human. But to punish him after what McGregor has done is irrational. He's the undisputed champ. He's earned it,” @ChicagoMamba wrote.

Despite crucial political events like the APC and PDP Presidential Primary elections, the UFC fight topped Twitter Nigeria trends.

‘Khabib’ was first while ‘McGregor’ came second on the trends. ‘Conor’, and ‘#UFC229’ were also among the top trends on Sunday morning.