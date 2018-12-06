Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA final rematch

news

Steph Curry scored 42 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-105 in an NBA game played on Thursday, December 6.

The Warriors made it two wins in two games after they beat the Atlanta Hawks in their last encounter.

The Warriors big players turned up for the clash in Cleveland with Kevin Durant adding 27 points and Klay Thompson recording 16 points.

Warriors vs Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to emerge 2018 Champions of the NBA after winning the series in four games.

Cleveland have since parted ways with star player Lebron James who joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry was however in superb form and has continued his impressive form since he returned from injury.

NBA results

Paul George recorded 47 points and th winning three point shot as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 114 - 112.

George had help from Russell Westbrook who moved up to third on the all-time triple double list with 21 points 17 assists and 15 rebounds.

more to follow...