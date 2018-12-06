Pulse.ng logo
Steph Curry scores 42 points, Warriors beat Cavaliers 129-105

Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA final rematch

The Golden State Warriors made it two wins from two with Steph Curry at his best against Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Published:
Steph Curry play

Steph Curry

(NBA)

Steph Curry scored 42 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-105 in an NBA game played on Thursday, December 6.

The Warriors made it two wins in two games after they beat the Atlanta Hawks in their last encounter.

The Warriors big players turned up for the clash in Cleveland with Kevin Durant adding 27 points and Klay Thompson recording 16 points.

Kevin Durant play

Kevin Durant

(NBA)

Warriors vs Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to emerge 2018 Champions of the NBA after winning the series in four games.

Steph Curry play

Steph Curry

(Golden State Warriors)

 

Cleveland have since parted ways with star player Lebron James who joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry was however in superb form and has continued his impressive form since he returned from injury.

NBA results

Paul George recorded 47 points and th winning three point shot as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 114 - 112.

Paul George and Russell WestBrook play

Paul George and Russell WestBrook

(NBA)

 

George had help from Russell Westbrook who moved up to third on the all-time triple double list with 21 points 17 assists and 15 rebounds.

 

more to follow...

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
