Steph Curry returns to lead Warriors to victory against Hawks in NBA

Steph Curry was at his best to help the Golden State Warriors record a 128-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA game played on Tuesday,December 4.

The Warriors suffered back to back defeats and also lost to Detroit Pistons in their first game with Curry back.

They returning to the form that saw them crowned champions as they dismissed a poor Atlanta side.

Steph had 30 points, with star players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson adding 28 and 27 points respectively.

NBA results

The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive start to the season with a 106-103 win over the high flying Toronto Raptors.

The win gave the Nuggets their sixth in a row, with star player Nikola Jokic posting a triple double with 23 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 110-107 to make it nine straight wins at Madison Square Gardens.

Bradley Beal and John Wall both contributed 27 points and 18 points respectively.

more to follow...