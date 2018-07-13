news

Nigerian bobsled pilot, Seun Adigun has been recognised as the first African Winter and Summer Olympian.

Adigun led the Nigerian Ice Blazers to the PyeongChang 2018, the country’s first participation at the Winter Olympics.

Before her journey into winter sports, Adigun was a field athlete and represented Nigeria in the 100 metres hurdles of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

The 31-year-old learnt how to Bobsled in 2014 and went on to form a crew of herself, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga to form Nigeria's first Bobsled team that competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

After participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, she has become the first African to compete in both the summer and winter Olympics.

International recognition

It was for this that she has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The ICO, in a message, noted that The Olympic Study Centre has confirmed that Adigun is the first ever African athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Adigun in a statement through her reps at the Temple Management expressed her delight at being bestowed with such a prestigious accolade.

“This is a real-life example of what it means to represent African excellence and a true testament to the fact that impossible is nothing. This milestone is truly a blessing,” she said.

“My preparations during athletics was driven by the desire to prove to myself that I was capable of competing with the best in the world in the women's 100-meter hurdles. I wanted to look back on my career as a hurdler and know that despite any limitations or health obstacles, I genuinely gave all that I had to achieving the highest level of competition.

“The preparations for the Winter Games was different in the sense that my passion was driven by my self-less intentions to create positive representation for Nigerians and Africans, globally. That passion was accompanied by several thoughts of fear and anxiety, but it was overcome by God's grace and the support of everyone who played a part in the journey, no matter how big or small”.

Despite ending their Winter Olympics campaign without a medal, the Nigeria women's bobsled team still left with their heads held high after their historic appearance.