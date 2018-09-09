news

Naomi Osaka is the winner of the 2018 US Open Women's Single event after she beat veteran Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the final played on Saturday, September 8.

Serena vs Osaka

The world number 19 was to strong for Serena and took control of the encounter despite a resistance in the second set.

Serena beat Anastasija Sevastova to advance to the final while Osaka recorded a straight set victory over Madison Keys in other semifinal.

Chasing her 24th Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court's record the 36-year-old Serena was out of the blocks but her intensity was matched by the younger Osaka.

Serena Williams rant

Serena easily lost to Arthur Ashe Stadium and was highly emotional with the umpire after several calls were made against her.

Serena did her best to avoid a repeat of the last meeting with Naomi at the Miami Open where she lost scandalously .

First she was accused of getting coaching which resulted in an aggressive exchange of words.

The 23 time Grand Slam winner even demanded an apology from the official after she issued insults and threats.

Responding to the official's accusation of coaching, Serena said, "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose."

In the deciding set, Serena let her emotions get to her while trailing Osaka 4-3,as she vented again at the official.

She said, "You're a thief!.You'll never sit on a court with me as long as you live!."

Serena's action did not go unpunished after accusing the referee of stealing from her, a point was deducted in violation which resulted in Osaka on the brink of glory.

At the conclusion of the encounter there was a loud chorus of disapproval for Serena's behaviour, but she made up of her actions by joining Naomi in her maiden Grand Slam triumph.