Naomi Osaka wins 2018 US Open beats Serena Williams 6-2 6-4

U.S Open Serena Williams explodes at umpire as she loses final to Osaka

Naomi Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title and denies Serena Williams a chance at glory.

play Serena Williams was furious with the umpire as she lost to Naomi Osaka (EPA)

Naomi Osaka is the winner of the 2018 US Open Women's Single event after she beat veteran Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the final played on Saturday, September 8.

Serena vs Osaka

The world number 19 was to strong for Serena and took control of the encounter despite a resistance in the second set.

Serena beat Anastasija Sevastova to advance to the final while Osaka recorded a straight set victory over Madison Keys in other semifinal.

play Naomi Osaka is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam (US Open)
 

Chasing her 24th Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court's record the 36-year-old Serena was out of the blocks but her intensity was matched by the younger Osaka.

Serena Williams rant

Serena easily lost to Arthur Ashe Stadium and was highly emotional with the umpire after several calls were made against her.

Serena did her best to avoid a repeat of the last meeting with Naomi at the Miami Open where she lost scandalously.

First she was accused of getting coaching which resulted in an aggressive exchange of words.

play Serena Williams was overpowered by a younger Naomi Osaka in he final (US Open)

The 23 time Grand Slam winner even demanded an apology from the official after she issued insults and threats.

Responding to the official's accusation of coaching, Serena said, "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose."

In the deciding set, Serena let her emotions get to her while trailing Osaka 4-3,as she vented again at the official.

play Serena Williams was not impressed with referee as she lost another Grand Slam final (SIPA USA)

 

She said, "You're a thief!.You'll never sit on a court with me as long as you live!."

Serena's action did not go unpunished after accusing the referee of stealing from her, a point was deducted in violation which resulted in Osaka on the brink of glory.

At the conclusion of the encounter there was a loud chorus of disapproval for Serena's behaviour, but she made up of her actions by joining Naomi in her maiden Grand Slam triumph.

The defeat means that Naomi Osaka is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam while Serena will have to try again next year for her 24th Grand Slam after losing the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber earlier in the year.

