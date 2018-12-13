Toronto Raptors blow out Golden State Warriors 113-93 in the NBA

news

The Tornoto Raptors blew out reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors 113-93 in an encounter played on Thursday, December 13.

The Golden State Warriors came into the encounter on a six game winning streak and superstars Steph Curry and and Draymond Green back after injuries.

The Raptors were without star player Kawhi Leonard who was given a rest, but still put u a decent performance at the Oracle Arena tow in with 20 points.

In Kawhi's absence, Kyle Lowry led the Raptos with 23 points and 12 assists with Serge Ibaka adding 20 points an 12 rebounds to be victorious in Oakland despite Kevn Durant scoring 30 points for the Warriors.

NBA results

The Sacramento Kings improved to 15-12 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-130 while the Utah Jazz returned to winning ways against the Miami Heat with Donovan Mitchell recorded 21 points in the 111-84 win.

Anthony Davis recorded a season-high 44 points and 18 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-114.

Rookies Luka Doncic and Trae Young both brought their best game as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks

Both Doncic and Young had 24 points as the Mavericks made it 11 straight wins at home.

Mike Conley recorded 23 points as the Memphis Grizzles improved to 16-11 by beating the Portland TrailBlazers 92-83.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points with 11 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers won their fifth straight game by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 113-106, Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia Sixers 127-124.

Kemba Walker recorded 31 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 108-107, while the Boston Celtics continued their winning streak by beating Washington Wizards 130-125.