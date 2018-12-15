Warriors beat Kings 130-125 to bounce back in NBA

news

The Golden State Warriors bounced back to winning ways by beating the Sacramento Kings 130-125 in an NBA encounter played on Saturday, December 15.

The Warriors were blown out by Eastern Conference leaders the Toronto Raptors in their last encounter and several supporters questioned their favourite tag to retain the title.

The Warriors however responded with a hard fought victory away against the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry rediscovered his best form to lead the Warriors to victory, contributing 35 points to lead scoring.

Star players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson also added 33 points and 27 points repectively.

NBA results

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 and improve to 19-9 for the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dominating performance with 44 points and 14 rebounds, with help from Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe who added 19 points and 16 points respectively.

Nikola Jokic scored 24 points with help from Jamal Murray adding 19 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-98.

The Portland TrailBlazers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-122 thanks to 24 points from Damian Lillard.

Kyrie Irving dropped 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-108 for their 8th straight win.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washinghton Wizards 125-118.

The Miami Heat beat the Memphis Grizzles 100-97, the Indiana Pacers won their sixth straight game by beating the Philadelphia Sixers 113-101,Thaddeus Young contributing 26 points.

Emmanuel Mudiay's career-high 34 points helped the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-124.