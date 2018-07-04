Pulse.ng logo
Floyd Mayweather sued by Zinni Media for not coming to Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather American boxer sued by media company for not coming to Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather faces a fight in court rather than in the ring against a Nigerian company.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sued by Zinni Media for failing to show up in Nigeria and Ghana. play Mayweather faces legal charges for not coming to Nigeria (Reuters)
Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sued by Zinni Media for failing to show up in Nigeria and Ghana.

Zinni Media is a Nigerian media company that have decided to take on the undefeated boxing champion from a legal standpoint.

The media firm are accusing Mayweather of receiving a stipulated amount of money for his appearances in the two African countries.

In a report by TMZ, Zinni media filed court papers against Mayweather for failing to show put for five appearances agreed upon in Ghana and Nigeria and also reputational damage.

The report states that Mayweather request for a total sum of $375,000 to make the appearances and Zinni media confirm that they made a deposit $210,000 as an initial deposit.

play Floyd Mayweather faces a legal battle against a Nigerian company

What Floyd Mayweather Jr is sued for by Nigerian companies

The report states that Mayweather requested that the appearance to be pushed back till December 2017, but the 41-year-old has failed to show up or return the money.

 

Mayweather who is the world ’s highest athlete of 2018 by Forbes has been sued for a total of $2m in damages according to the report.

There has been no official response from Mayweather’s camp as of the time of this report.

