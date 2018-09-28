news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 71-40 to the United States of America (USA) in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Friday, September 28.

D'Tigress came up against the reigning world champions for a place in the semifinal of the world cup.

Otis Hugley's team came into the encounter with three consecutive victories so did the USA after three straight wins in the group encounters.

Against all odds Ngeria's D'Tigress took the first quarter 17-9 as they come out of the blocks as fast as possible.

The USA who struggled against African opposition Senegal in their opener lost their first quarter of the competition.

Like a wounded lion, the USA came back in the second quarter as they regained the lead 18-6 to lead 27-23 going into the half time break.

The USA started the second half of the game with intensity, straight two points back to back.

D'Tigress put up a better fight in the third quarter but fell seven points behind as it ended 19-12 and the USA took a massive eleven points into the final quarter.

D'Tigress could not withstand the USA in the fourth quarter as they were outplayed 25-5, to finish at 71-40.

WNBA stars such as Breanna Stewart, A'Ja Wilson, Nneka Ogwumike and Elena Delle Donne were unstoppable for D’Tigress.

DTigress put up a very good fight against the reigning world champions but came up short as they fell to their second defeat of the competition after a 86-68 loss to Australia in their opening game.

The defeat means the end of the road for D'Tigress who put in an unbelievable showing at the world stage while the USA advance to the semifinals of the competition where they will take on the winners of the other quarterfinal between France and Belgium.