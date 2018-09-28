Pulse.ng logo
FIBA World: D’Tigress Nigeria lose 71-40 to USA quarterfinals

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Gallant D'Tigress crash out after losing 40-71 to USA in quarter-finals

Nigeria's D'Tigress magical run at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup came to an end by the United States of America.

Breanna Stewart play D'Tigress started well but could not contain the Americans (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 71-40 to the United States of America (USA) in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Friday, September 28.

D'Tigress came up against the reigning world champions for a place in the semifinal of the world cup.

Otis Hugley's team came into the encounter with three consecutive victories so did the USA after three straight wins in the group encounters.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress won three games and lost two at the 2018 FIBA World Cup (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress vs USA

Against all odds Ngeria's D'Tigress took the first quarter 17-9 as they come out of the blocks as fast as possible.

The USA who struggled against African opposition Senegal in their opener lost their first quarter of the competition.

USA vs Nigeria play The USA were to strong for D'Tigress despite taking the first quarter (FIBA)

Like a wounded lion, the USA came back in the second quarter as they regained the lead 18-6 to lead 27-23 going into the half time break.

The USA started the second half of the game with intensity, straight two points back to back.

USA vs Nigeria play D'Tigress gave a good account of themselves at the world stage (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress put up a better fight in the third quarter but fell seven points behind as it ended 19-12 and the USA took a massive eleven points into the final quarter.

USA vs Nigeria play The USA paraded several WNBA stars (FIBA)

D'Tigress could not withstand the USA in the fourth quarter as they were outplayed 25-5, to finish at 71-40.

WNBA stars such as Breanna Stewart, A'Ja Wilson, Nneka Ogwumike and Elena Delle Donne were unstoppable for D’Tigress.

D'Tigress vs USA quarterfinal

DTigress put up a very good fight against the reigning world champions but came up short as they fell to their second defeat of the competition after a 86-68 loss to Australia in their opening game.

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup play The USA will take on the winner of Belgium France in the semifinal (FIBA)

 

The defeat means the end of the road for D'Tigress who put in an unbelievable showing at the world stage while the USA advance to the semifinals of the competition where they will take on the winners of the other quarterfinal between France and Belgium.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

