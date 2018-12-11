Pulse.ng logo
Dwyane Wade vs LeBron James as Lakers beat Heat 108-105 in NBA

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade face off as Lakers beat Heat 108-105 in NBA

Dwyane Wade made his final appearance against the Lakers and also faced off with his friend LeBron James.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

(NBA)

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced off as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 108-105 in an NBA encounter played on Tuesday, December 11.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

LeBron and Dwyane were drafted in the class of 2003 and are now 16-year veterans after a successful career.

The pair faced off again in their final season, with Wade set to retire at the end of the season after three NBA titles.

Lakers play

Lakers

(Lakers)

 

He won two of those with LeBron at Miami and the pair have since been together even reunited at Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers vs Heat

The LA Lakers put together a shot video clip to celebrate the achievements of Wade for his entirety of his career in the league and representing the national team.

Dwayne Wade play

Dwayne Wade

(NBA)

 

LeBron put on a show at the Staples Centre contributing 28 points and 12 assists as the Lakers picked up a home win.

He had help from Kyle Kuzma who recorded 33 points while Justise Winslow top scored for the Heat with 28 points with Wade adding 15 points and 10 assists.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

(Lakers)

 

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors made it four wins in a row with a convincing 116-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Steph Curry play

Steph Curry

(NBA)

 

Steph Curry was back to his best leading the Warriors with 38 points, with help from Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant adding 26 points and 22 points respectively.

 

 

more to follow..

