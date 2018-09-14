Pulse.ng logo
D’Tigress urged by Buhari to win FIBA Women's World Cup

FIBA Women’s World Cup President Buhari urges D’Tigress to win World Cup

D'Tigress have been charged to recreate their heroics at the Afrobasket at the World stage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'Tigress play D'Tigress have a tough challenge ahead of them (NBBF)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress have been charged by President Muhamadu Buhari to win the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

D’Tigress and Senegal are Africa’s representatives at the tournament and aim to do better than their previous outing.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress are finalising preparation for the World Cup (NBBF)

 

The team were hosted by the Solomon Dalung the Sports Minister on Thursday, August who communicated what the President Muhammadu Buhari administration expects of them at the tournament.

Dalung revealed that the Presidency expects that the team give their best on the world stage but also adhere to the rules of the game by competing fairly.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress have a new coach Otis Hughley (NBBF)

 

According to a report by Punch said, He said, “It is the belief of this government that for every competition, you should compete clean and fair.

“The country is standing solidly behind you.  We are looking out for you with hope that with hard work, you can bring the trophy home.”

D'Tigress play The President wants D'Tigress to win the World Cup (NBBF)

 

He also thanked the players for their patriotism in coming down from their various locations to represent their country, praised their qualities and wished the team well in Spain.

He said, “I want to thank you sincerely for honouring the invitation to come to camp, for considering service to your country as a priority.

“You are a team that is very compact, driven by common interest and also determined."

play D'Tigress have tough encounters to qualify from their group (AfaSports)

 

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) replaced sacked coach Sam Vincent with Otis Hughley as the team stepped up preparation for the competition back home.

The Musa Kida led administration thanked the Minister and Buhari led administration for his intervention and support for the team as he assured that they will do their best to represent the country and the continent.

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress will face Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

D’Tigress will face Australia, Turkey and Argentina in the group stage and the competition will take place in Spain beginning from Saturday, September 22.

