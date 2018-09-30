news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress lost 73-72 to Canada as they finished eight in the last classification playoff game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Sunday, September 30.

D'Tigress lose to France

D'Tigress lost 84-62 to France in their first classification game of tournament to determine the sides who finished fifth to eight after their quarterfinal knockout to the United States of America.

After the loss against France they were paired up with Canada who lost to China in the other classification playoff as both sides will now compete for seventh of eight spot overall.

D'Tigress lose to Canada

D'Tigress aimed to return to winning ways for the first time after they beat Greece in the quarterfinal playoffs.

They however did not start off on the right foot as the Canadians took the first quarter 21-17 to establish a four point lead.

D'Tigress led by Otis Hughley's however wanted to end their campaign on a high as they took the second quarter by a large margin 18-9 to send themselves comfortably into the lead by halftime.

The Canadian however came out in the second half with more purpose as the third quarter ended tied at 19-19 but D'Tigress maintaining their five point lead at 54-49.

The Canadian will however prove too much to handle for D'Tigress as they took the last quarter 24-18 to win the game by just one point 73-72.

