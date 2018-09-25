news

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Argentina 75-70 in their last group game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Tuesday, September 25.

A victory for D'Tigress will enhance their chances of a quarterfinal showdown while Argentina needed to win big against Nigeria after two consecutive losses to Turkey and Australia.

Otis Hughley had his work cut out for him after a famous 74-68 victory over European powerhouse Turkey and with fellow African contingents Senegal out of the tournament it was left to D'Tigress to fly the continents flags at the world stage.

D'Tigress vs Argentina

The game started at a slow tempo but picked up as at the end of the first two quarters D'Tigress took a slender 32-29 point lead into the halftime break.

The first quarter ended 19-13 in favour of D'Tigress, but the South America side fought their way back to take the second quarter 16-13 and get a three points deficit at halftime.

The game provided some nail biting moments for both sides but things started to hit up in the third quarter as the slender lead was exchanged on several occasions but ended in a 51-48 lead for D'Tigress.

The third quarter was tied at 19-19 as D'Tigress maintained their three point lead of 51-48 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw D'Tigress struggle but eventually came out victorious

D'Tigress quarterfinal

D'Tigress are drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina .

Despite two wins from two games D'Tigress are not yet through to the quarterfinal's of the competition.