Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

D’Tigress Nigeria beat Argentina 75-70 in 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Argentina 75-70 in last group game

Nigeria's D'Tigress made it two wins from three games after they defeated Argentina in their last group game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina vs Nigeria play D'Tigress are through from the group stages of the women's world cup (FIBA)

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress beat Argentina 75-70 in their last group game of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup played on Tuesday, September 25.

A victory for D'Tigress will enhance their chances of a quarterfinal showdown while Argentina needed to win big against Nigeria after two consecutive losses to Turkey and Australia.

Otis Hughley had his work cut out for him after a famous 74-68 victory over European powerhouse Turkey and with fellow African contingents Senegal out of the tournament it was left to D'Tigress to fly the continents flags at the world stage.

D'Tigress vs Argentina

The game started at a slow tempo but picked up as at the end of the first two quarters D'Tigress took a slender 32-29 point lead into the halftime break.

Argentina vs Nigeria play D'Tigress recorded their second victory of the tournament against Argentina (FIBA)

The first quarter ended 19-13 in favour of D'Tigress, but the South America side fought their way back to take the second quarter 16-13 and get a three points deficit at halftime.

The game provided some nail biting moments for both sides but things started to hit up in the third quarter as the slender lead was exchanged on several occasions but ended in a 51-48 lead for D'Tigress.

Argentina vs Nigeria play A nervy fourth quarter but D'Tigress held on for victory (FIBA)

The third quarter was tied at 19-19 as D'Tigress maintained their three point lead of 51-48 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw D'Tigress struggle but eventually came out victorious

D'Tigress quarterfinal

D'Tigress are drawn in Group B of the competition along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina.

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress finished second in a group containing Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

Despite two wins from two games D'Tigress are not yet through to the quarterfinal's of the competition.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress still have a play off game to decie their quarterfinal fate. (Bball)

Australia topped the group with three games and are automatically through to the next round, D'Tigress won two games consecutively but lost 86-68 to Australia in their opener and finished as runners up in group but will now have to go through a play off to advance to the next round.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 in...bullet
2 D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cupbullet
3 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress ready to avenge...bullet

Related Articles

D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress ready to avenge Super Eagles defeat to Argentina
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress lose 86-68 to Australia in group opener
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress beat Turkey 74-68 in 2nd group game
D’Tigress NBBF sack coach one month to FIBA Women's World Cup
FIBA Women’s World Cup President Buhari urges D’Tigress to win World Cup
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup
D’Tigress Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 Women's AfroBasket title [Video]
D’Tigers D’Tigers to play Australia, Canada and New Zealand

Sports

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Golf legend wins first pro tournament in over five years
D'Tigress
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress lose 86-68 to Australia in group opener
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
Braun Strowman
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Brock Lesnar creates wrestling classic with Roman Reigns
X
Advertisement