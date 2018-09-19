All is set for D'Tigress, as head coach Otis Hughley names 12 players that will compete at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup.
D'Tigress will hope to become the first African country to win the World Cup and are drawn in Group B Group B along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina
The coaching team led by Otis Hughley released the final 12 players for the tournament on Wednesday, September 19.
The team selected by Hughley has majority of foreign based stars who were part of the team that lifted the 2017 Afrobasket.
Adaora Elonu
Cecilia Okoye
Atonye Nyingifa
Aisha Mohammed
Elo Edema
Nkechi Akashili - who plays for First Bank
Promise Amukamara
Ezinne Kalu
Jasmine Nwajei
Sarah Ogoke
Evelyn Akhator
Sarah Imovbioh
The Nigerian contingent have been in preparation before the announcement of the squad lead with preparatory games even against group rivals Turkey which ended in a defeat.
D'Tigress have been urged to go for glory by President Muhammadu Buhari and have been supported by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).
The competition is scheduled to take place in Tenerife, Spain beginning from Saturday, September 22 till Sunday, September 30.