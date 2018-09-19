news

Here are the 12 players players selected to represent Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

D'Tigress will hope to become the first African country to win the World Cup and are drawn in Group B Group B along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina

The coaching team led by Otis Hughley released the final 12 players for the tournament on Wednesday, September 19.

D'Tigress 12 players for World Cup

The team selected by Hughley has majority of foreign based stars who were part of the team that lifted the 2017 Afrobasket.

Small forwards

Adaora Elonu

Cecilia Okoye

Atonye Nyingifa

Center

Aisha Mohammed

Elo Edema

Nkechi Akashili - who plays for First Bank

Point Guard

Promise Amukamara

Ezinne Kalu

Jasmine Nwajei

Shooting Guard

Sarah Ogoke

Power forward

Evelyn Akhator

Sarah Imovbioh

D'Tigress preparation

The Nigerian contingent have been in preparation before the announcement of the squad lead with preparatory games even against group rivals Turkey which ended in a defeat.

D'Tigress have been urged to go for glory by President Muhammadu Buhari and have been supported by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The competition is scheduled to take place in Tenerife, Spain beginning from Saturday, September 22 till Sunday, September 30.