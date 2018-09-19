Pulse.ng logo
D’Tigress 12 players to 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup

All is set for D'Tigress, as head coach Otis Hughley names 12 players that will compete at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress will face the best of the world in Spain (MODZERO)

Here are the 12 players players selected to represent Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress at the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

D'Tigress will hope to become the first African country to win the World Cup and are drawn in Group B Group B along with Australia, Turkey and Argentina

The coaching team led by Otis Hughley released the final 12 players for the tournament on Wednesday, September 19.

FIBA Women's World Cup play D'tigress will face Turkey, Australia and Argentina at the FIBA Women's World Cup (FIBA)

D'Tigress 12 players for World Cup

The team selected by Hughley has majority of foreign based stars who were part of the team that lifted the 2017 Afrobasket.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress arrive Spain as African Champions (NBBF)

 

Small forwards

Adaora Elonu

Cecilia Okoye

Atonye Nyingifa

Center

Aisha Mohammed

Elo Edema

Nkechi Akashili - who plays for First Bank

Point Guard

Promise Amukamara

Ezinne Kalu

Jasmine Nwajei

Shooting Guard

Sarah Ogoke

Power forward

Evelyn Akhator

Sarah Imovbioh

D'Tigress preparation

The Nigerian contingent have been in preparation before the announcement of the squad lead with preparatory games even against group rivals Turkey which ended in a defeat.

D'Tigress have been urged to go for glory by President Muhammadu Buhari and have been supported by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The competition is scheduled to take place in Tenerife, Spain beginning from Saturday, September 22 till Sunday, September 30.

  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
