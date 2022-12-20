YOUTH WINTER OLYMPICS: Nigerian Junior Curlers clinches first Africa ticket

The Team emerged as the first African team to that will be participating at the curling event.

The team qualified for both the Mixed and Mixed Doubles events at the youth winter games.

Nigeria is the only participating team from Africa at the World Junior B Curling championship held in Finland.

Grassroots development helped the team - Nigeria Curling Federation

The President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, has disclosed that grassroots development helped the team to achieve the feat in Finland.

He added that the team played on ice for the first time, saying he is proud of the team.

He said, "Well done, Team Nigeria youth curlers for making history again by becoming the first African Nation to qualify for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. We are proud of you all and the boys’ team as well. Still, we rise.

"The beautiful thing about the whole success is that we actualized the dream using the locals, the home-based athletes and children from the grassroots.

"This is a life-changing thing for all of them and basically for the country as well. For us to pull out this historic achievement using only home-based youth athletes, the first of its kind in the entire African region. I’m glad and happy. I’m happy with the staff and management, from the cleaner to the presidency. It is a team success and I thank God for everything.

“Fresh from the eye-opening outing in Lohja, Finland where they played on ice for the very first time, alongside the very best teams in the world, the newly groomed Nigerian Junior curlers have been tipped to ruffle feathers on ice in the years ahead.

