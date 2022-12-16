Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni was in action in a FIFA Legends fixture played on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Aiyegbeni featured for the African Lions with former Super Eagles captain and member of FIFA Technical crew Sunday Oliseh.
Aiyegbeni and Oliseh joined former Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Perpetua Nkwocha as part of the African Lions squad.
Other notable names on the squad were El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Michael Essien of Ghana, Yaya Toure, and Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast.
Yakubu and Perpetua at FIFA Legends game
Yakubu took to social media to post a picture along with Essien and Australia's Tim Cahill after the game.
Nkwocha posted photos on his official social media and posed with Yakubu, Toure, Diouf, and John Terry.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Good to be here for the @fifa Legends Cup. Happy to meet my great friends and legends of the game once again."
Yakubu scores in the FIFA Legends game
Yakubu featured for the African Lions as they suffered a 10-7 loss to the East Tigers.
Yakubu was one of the goal scorers for the African Lions at the FIFA tournament finding the back of the net from close range.
It was a replica of the chance he missed for the Super Eagles in the 2-2 draw against South Korea in their final group game at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
Yakubu after the FIFA Legends game posed for pictures as the African Lions moved forward with other group rivals the Nothern Bears and Arab Falcons.
