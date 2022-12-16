ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Watch Yakubu Aiyegbeni erase the memory of miss in 2010 with a goal for African Lions in a 10-7 loss to East Tigers

Watch Yakubu Aiyegbeni erase the memory of miss in 2010 with a goal for African Lions in the FIFA Legends game
Watch Yakubu Aiyegbeni erase the memory of miss in 2010 with a goal for African Lions in the FIFA Legends game

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni was in action in a FIFA Legends fixture played on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Aiyegbeni featured for the African Lions with former Super Eagles captain and member of FIFA Technical crew Sunday Oliseh.

Aiyegbeni and Oliseh joined former Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Perpetua Nkwocha as part of the African Lions squad.

Other notable names on the squad were El Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Michael Essien of Ghana, Yaya Toure, and Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast.

Nkwocha posted photos on his official social media and posed with Yakubu, Toure, Diouf, and John Terry.
Nkwocha posted photos on his official social media and posed with Yakubu, Toure, Diouf, and John Terry. AFP

Yakubu took to social media to post a picture along with Essien and Australia's Tim Cahill after the game.

Nkwocha posted photos on his official social media and posed with Yakubu, Toure, Diouf, and John Terry.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Good to be here for the @fifa Legends Cup. Happy to meet my great friends and legends of the game once again."

Yakubu was one of the goal scorers for the African Lions at the FIFA tournament finding the back of the net from close range.
Yakubu was one of the goal scorers for the African Lions at the FIFA tournament finding the back of the net from close range. AFP

Yakubu featured for the African Lions as they suffered a 10-7 loss to the East Tigers.

Yakubu was one of the goal scorers for the African Lions at the FIFA tournament finding the back of the net from close range.

It was a replica of the chance he missed for the Super Eagles in the 2-2 draw against South Korea in their final group game at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Yakubu after the FIFA Legends game posed for pictures as the African Lions moved forward with other group rivals the Nothern Bears and Arab Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Watch Yakubu Aiyegbeni erase the memory of miss in 2010 with a goal for African Lions in the FIFA Legends game

    Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

  • Delta wins National Sports Festival

    Why Delta keeps dominating the National Sports festival

  • Anthony Joshua explains why he will support Nigeria against England.

    Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

Recommended articles

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Why Delta keeps dominating the National Sports festival

Why Delta keeps dominating the National Sports festival

NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC

NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC

Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final

Olympic Committee elect Gumel as President for the fifth time

Olympic Committee elect Gumel as President for the fifth time

QATAR 2022: Who are the officials for the World Cup final

QATAR 2022: Who are the officials for the World Cup final

COMMENT: France and Morocco's on-pitch bromance was brilliant to see

COMMENT: France and Morocco's on-pitch bromance was brilliant to see

QATAR 2022: La Liga powers World Cup final with the most representatives

QATAR 2022: La Liga powers World Cup final with the most representatives

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Nigerians react as Buhari watches the World Cup semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

QATAR 2022: Reactions as Buhari and Biden watch France beat Morocco

Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 highest-paid sports athletes of 2022