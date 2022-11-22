WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Elsewhere, it finally looks like the tensions between current the United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory will finally be settled at WWE's next pay-per-view.

On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series.

However, Rollins appeared on Monday night via a remote interview, saying the newly announced match was a "two birds, one stone" situation for him.

But things got physical between Theory and Lashley who were present on the night as they brawled before the show was over.

WWE Raw Results, Recap

Here's all that happened on WWE's Monday Night Raw

Omos defeated Johnny Gargano via pinfall after a chokeslam. Gargano was supposed to wrestle The Miz, but Miz claimed he injured his hand filming a TikTok and instead announced the Nigerian giant as his replacement opponent, flanked by MVP of course.

It was announced during the show that Seth Rollins would defend his United States championship in a triple threat match against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.

Rollins was interviewed and said that the match would be a war between three men who were all on the verge of snapping.

Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali via pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka via pinfall

The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgement Day via pinfall

The match came about when the Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre opened the show to hype up their WarGames match with The Bloodline. The Judgement Day interrupted, and a match was thrown together with Sheamus pinning Dominik Mysterio after a brogue kick.