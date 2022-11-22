WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

David Ben
WWE's Nigerian giant was victorious on his return to Monday Night Raw as the build-up to Survivor Series continues.

Omos returned to Raw with a win against Johnny Gargano following his recent return to Nigeria for WWE's Search for the next African superstar.

Elsewhere, it finally looks like the tensions between current the United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory will finally be settled at WWE's next pay-per-view.

On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series.

However, Rollins appeared on Monday night via a remote interview, saying the newly announced match was a "two birds, one stone" situation for him.

But things got physical between Theory and Lashley who were present on the night as they brawled before the show was over.

Here's all that happened on WWE's Monday Night Raw

  • Omos defeated Johnny Gargano via pinfall after a chokeslam. Gargano was supposed to wrestle The Miz, but Miz claimed he injured his hand filming a TikTok and instead announced the Nigerian giant as his replacement opponent, flanked by MVP of course.
  • Seth Rollins to defend U.S. title against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley

It was announced during the show that Seth Rollins would defend his United States championship in a triple threat match against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.

Rollins was interviewed and said that the match would be a war between three men who were all on the verge of snapping.

  • Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali via pinfall 
  • Drew McIntyre defeated Baron Corbin via pinfall 
  • Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka via pinfall 
  • The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgement Day via pinfall

The match came about when the Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre opened the show to hype up their WarGames match with The Bloodline. The Judgement Day interrupted, and a match was thrown together with Sheamus pinning Dominik Mysterio after a brogue kick.

  • Matt Riddle & Elias defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

