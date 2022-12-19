ADVERTISEMENT

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Commonwealth medalists, Tajudeen Agunbiade, Christiana Ikpoeyi, Faith Bazuaye, and Isau Ogunkunle all retained their titles.

Presentation of medals to winners

Winners have emerged at the fourth edition of the Valuejet Lagos Para Table Tennis Open which ended at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Commonwealth silver medalist, Christiana Ikpoeyi won the women’s class 5 after she defeated another commonwealth medalist, Kate Oputa 3-2 (9-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-8).

In the men’s class 9 category, Tajudeen Agunbiade defeated Tunde Adisa 3-2 (8-11, 4-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-8) to retain the title he won last year.

Para table tennis players AFP

For men’s class 4, 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Ogunkunle defeated Chinedu Nick 3-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8) to claim his fourth consecutive title.

The Director General, of Lagos State Sports Commission Oluwatoyin Gafaar has said that the championship has helped to discover new talents.

Director General, Lagos state sports commission, Gafar Bolowotan with the players AFP

He said that the standard of para table tennis has improved, adding that the players have improved.

He said, “Coming from the National Sports Festival with most of these players participating, you can see that the standard is very high and there is lots of improvement on the part of the players.

“It showed that they prepared, and you see the finalists who are champions from Delta showing their stuff here. You can from the finals, it’s been athletes from Commonwealth Games to the new ones. The new talents have been impressive but unfortunately, the players from the Commonwealth Games have had the upper hand.

“This showed the standard and quality of the tournament and those that champion has reasons to be champions."

