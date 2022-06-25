Wimbledon: Serena gets an easy draw but Djokovic, Nadal face a tricky route to the title

Serena is back after a year

Serena, who returned to the tennis tour this week in Eastbourne after a year out, will face Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in the opening round.

If she prevails, the 23-grand slam winner could face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round before a potential third round meeting with Karolina Pliskova.

A possible fourth round clash against Coco Gauff could happen before facing Paula Badosa in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, World No.1 and the player to beat, Iga Swiatek, will take on Croatia's Jana Fett in the opening round. Swiatek could face Danka Kovinic or wildcard Sonay Kartal in the second round before a potential third round clash against Yulia Putintseva.

2019 champion, Simona Halep, faces a difficult opener in Karolina Muchova before a possible clash against Camila Giorgi in the third round.

Men's draw

In the men's section, defending champion Novak Djokovic opens against Soonwoo Kwon before a potential second round meeting against Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak. Djokovic may also have to go past some big servers like Reily Opelka if he wants to win a seventh title at the All England Tennis Club.

Meanwhile, French Open champion Rafael Nadal is back after three years and will open against Francisco Cerundolo. However, Nadal could meet Marin Cilic in a potential fourth round clash.

The most in-form player on grass this season and last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini opens against Cristian Garin and could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final.