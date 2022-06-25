Serena Williams has been handed an easy draw on her return to grand slam tennis, but Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have both been placed in a tricky section.
Wimbledon: Serena gets an easy draw but Djokovic, Nadal face a tricky route to the title
The draw for the third major of the year took place on Friday, but the two heavyweights on the men's side will have to do it the hard way.
Serena is back after a year
Serena, who returned to the tennis tour this week in Eastbourne after a year out, will face Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in the opening round.
If she prevails, the 23-grand slam winner could face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round before a potential third round meeting with Karolina Pliskova.
A possible fourth round clash against Coco Gauff could happen before facing Paula Badosa in the quarter-final.
Meanwhile, World No.1 and the player to beat, Iga Swiatek, will take on Croatia's Jana Fett in the opening round. Swiatek could face Danka Kovinic or wildcard Sonay Kartal in the second round before a potential third round clash against Yulia Putintseva.
2019 champion, Simona Halep, faces a difficult opener in Karolina Muchova before a possible clash against Camila Giorgi in the third round.
Men's draw
In the men's section, defending champion Novak Djokovic opens against Soonwoo Kwon before a potential second round meeting against Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak. Djokovic may also have to go past some big servers like Reily Opelka if he wants to win a seventh title at the All England Tennis Club.
Meanwhile, French Open champion Rafael Nadal is back after three years and will open against Francisco Cerundolo. However, Nadal could meet Marin Cilic in a potential fourth round clash.
The most in-form player on grass this season and last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini opens against Cristian Garin and could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final.
Wimbledon kicks off on June 27 and will end on July 10. However, no ranking points will be awarded to the players after the All England Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating.
More from category
-
Efe Abogidi joins NBA G League Ignite from Washington State
-
Wimbledon: Serena gets an easy draw but Djokovic, Nadal face a tricky route to the title
-
PSG's star Kylian Mbappe makes big move after attending NBA draft