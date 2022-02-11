The Epic moment when Israel Adesanya beat his childhood hero

The former UFC Middleweight Champion still holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days.

This ridiculous streak started in 2006 and ended in 2013!

Silva also holds another UFC record of 16 consecutive victories.

Israel Adesanya has always referred to Silva as one figure that transcends the sport of MMA, with even Izzy being a fan of the Legendary fighter.

"For people who are big fans of MMA, a lot of them are big fans because of Silva and yeah, it’s worldwide and he affected people worldwide and he had big support over here,” Adesanya told him MMA Hour's, Luke Thomas.

Adesanya got the better of his mentor at UFC 234 in a fight the current Middleweight champion dominated from start to finish.

After the fight, in a moment that is up there with some of the best blockbuster movie scenes, Silva passes his blessings to the aspiring champion.

Silva said: "You the best now, I pass the baton to you"

In Adesanya's next fight against Kelvin Gastelum, he won the interim UFC Middleweight Championship, before unifying the UFC Middleweight Championship by beating Robert Whittaker.