UPDATE: Olympic Champion David Rudisha is alive! Miraculously survived plane crash unscathed

Reports says that he had graced the fifth edition of the Maasai Olympics held at Mbirikani before the aircraft 5Y-BGJ crash-landed at the Ilchalai area within Mbirikani in what is said to have been a mechanical hitch.

Rudisha boarded the plane with three other people, with one of the occupants reported to be hurt and rushed to Makueni hospital for further assessment.

Images began to circulate on social media during the weekend, which purportedly show the Kenyan running icon standing among the wreckage of a small plane, with the upturned aircraft lying on its roof in the background.

AFP

In a statement by Big Life Foundation, who are among the Maasai Olympics sponsors, they confirmed that Rudisha did not suffer any significant injuries.

"Shortly after take off from an airstrip where the Maasai Olympics were being held today, a light aircraft carrying David Rudisha, the 800m world record holder, and some people connected to today's event was forced to make an emergency landing.

One of the passengers was injured and is being treated at the hospital. The others including Rudisha who is the patron of the Maasai Olympics suffered no significant physical injuries. As is a norm following any crash involving an aircraft, Kenya Civil Aviation will investigate.

Until they have completed their report, it is not appropriate to comment further. The best wishes of Big Life and all involved in the Maasai Olympics are with the injured passenger for a speedy recovery," they said in a statement.

The 800m World Record (WR) holder is one of the most decorated African runners in history, after winning back-to-back Gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro.

AFP

It is the second time the 33-year-old is surviving a near-death experience, the first being three years ago after he walked away from a fatal car accident unscathed.

AFP