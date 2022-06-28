Speaking on his chances at the tournament, Nadal was honest, stating that with the unique nature of the court, and his absence from the tournament, it could be a tough outing for him.
'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return
ATP fourth seed and tennis star Rafael Nadal fancies his chances at this year’s edition of Wimbledon. Nadal has not played in the competition for the last three years, with various issues from a foot injury to a fully booked schedule among the reasons for his absence.
"I don't know how I will get there [ the final] really, it's hard to predict. It's probably the hardest tournament to predict. It's a tricky surface that you need to spend days on it. Also, I haven't played anything for three years, this makes it extra tricky," Nadal said.
On Monday, images emerged which showed a visibly irate Nadal reacting to a series of consecutive errors made during his practice game. The Spaniard believes he is improving and will be as competitive as possible.
"I've trained a lot. Yesterday I had a training disaster. I woke up with tired eyes, but then I played well. Today I also trained well. The most important thing is that the bad moments on the court are shorter and shorter.
“The games have gone quite well, I have trained with demanding people. I am confident that I will be competitive," the world number four said.
The Spaniard opened up about a niggling foot injury which had troubled him earlier in the year at Roland Garros and revealed that although it is not healed, it is easier to manage.
“The treatment I did doesn't repair my injury, it doesn't improve it in any way, but it can relieve some of the pain. Honestly, I'm happy because the hardest part is having too much pain and not being able to play tennis," Nadal said.
Nadal begins his campaign to secure a third Wimbledon crown when he takes to the court against Argentine youngster Francisco Cerundolo on June 28.
