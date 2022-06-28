TENNIS

'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Tennis

ATP fourth seed and tennis star Rafael Nadal fancies his chances at this year’s edition of Wimbledon. Nadal has not played in the competition for the last three years, with various issues from a foot injury to a fully booked schedule among the reasons for his absence.

Rafael Nadal looks forward to a competitive outing at WImbledon
Rafael Nadal looks forward to a competitive outing at WImbledon

Speaking on his chances at the tournament, Nadal was honest, stating that with the unique nature of the court, and his absence from the tournament, it could be a tough outing for him.

Recommended articles

"I don't know how I will get there [ the final] really, it's hard to predict. It's probably the hardest tournament to predict. It's a tricky surface that you need to spend days on it. Also, I haven't played anything for three years, this makes it extra tricky," Nadal said.

Also read: Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga

Odion Ighalo scores 2 goals as Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisaly to win league title in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

'The divisions are not the same'- Former Heavyweight champion teases return to the ring

On Monday, images emerged which showed a visibly irate Nadal reacting to a series of consecutive errors made during his practice game. The Spaniard believes he is improving and will be as competitive as possible.

Nadal training ahead of Wimbledon
Nadal training ahead of Wimbledon Twitter

"I've trained a lot. Yesterday I had a training disaster. I woke up with tired eyes, but then I played well. Today I also trained well. The most important thing is that the bad moments on the court are shorter and shorter.

“The games have gone quite well, I have trained with demanding people. I am confident that I will be competitive," the world number four said.

The Spaniard opened up about a niggling foot injury which had troubled him earlier in the year at Roland Garros and revealed that although it is not healed, it is easier to manage.

Rafael Nadal has struggled with an injury to his left foot
Rafael Nadal has struggled with an injury to his left foot Twitter

“The treatment I did doesn't repair my injury, it doesn't improve it in any way, but it can relieve some of the pain. Honestly, I'm happy because the hardest part is having too much pain and not being able to play tennis," Nadal said.

Nadal begins his campaign to secure a third Wimbledon crown when he takes to the court against Argentine youngster Francisco Cerundolo on June 28.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Rafael Nadal looks forward to a competitive outing at WImbledon

    'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

  • Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve

    Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

  • Serena Williams teases unexpected return to action following Instagram message

Recommended articles

'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo unlocks new achievement in 15-year-old career

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo unlocks new achievement in 15-year-old career

Odion Ighalo scores 2 goals as Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisaly to win league title in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

Odion Ighalo scores 2 goals as Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisaly to win league title in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video]

Legendary heavyweight set to return against current champion Francis Ngannou

Legendary heavyweight set to return against current champion Francis Ngannou

Russell remains cautious ahead of British Grand Prix

Russell remains cautious ahead of British Grand Prix

'The divisions are not the same'- Former Heavyweight champion teases return to the ring

'The divisions are not the same'- Former Heavyweight champion teases return to the ring

Trending

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Nick Kyrgios (R) has signed with Naomi Osaka's new agency Evolve