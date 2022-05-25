Britain's No. 1 Emma Raducanu suffers a second round exit at the French Open

Raducanu, who became a tennis sensation last year after winning the US Open, reached the second round, having beaten Linda Noskova in the first round.

The 19-year-old lost the first set in her win against Noskova but started better against Sasnovich, taking the first set 6-3. However, it all went downhill for the young Briton after winning the first set, with Sasnovich taking control of the game.

The Belarusian used a combination of drop shots and hard-hitting to break twice in the second set to win it 6-1.

It was more of the same in the third set as Raducanu could not cope with Sasnovich's variety of shots. The 28-year-old Belarusian broke twice in the deciding set again to seal a 3-6 6-1 6-1 victory. She joins her fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who beat Andrea Petkovic in the third round.

For Raducanu, she finishes her first year on the clay tour with a 6-5 record. The Briton reached the quarter-final at the Stuttgart Open and the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters.