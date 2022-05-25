TENNIS

Britain's No. 1 Emma Raducanu suffers a second round exit at the French Open

Joba Ogunwale
The US Open champion is out of Roland Gross after losing to Belarus Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Emma Raducanu lost in three sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the French Open

Britain's No. 1 Emmad Raducanu is out of the French Open after losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

Raducanu, who became a tennis sensation last year after winning the US Open, reached the second round, having beaten Linda Noskova in the first round.

The 19-year-old lost the first set in her win against Noskova but started better against Sasnovich, taking the first set 6-3. However, it all went downhill for the young Briton after winning the first set, with Sasnovich taking control of the game.

The Belarusian used a combination of drop shots and hard-hitting to break twice in the second set to win it 6-1.

It was more of the same in the third set as Raducanu could not cope with Sasnovich's variety of shots. The 28-year-old Belarusian broke twice in the deciding set again to seal a 3-6 6-1 6-1 victory. She joins her fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who beat Andrea Petkovic in the third round.

For Raducanu, she finishes her first year on the clay tour with a 6-5 record. The Briton reached the quarter-final at the Stuttgart Open and the round of 16 at the Madrid Masters.

She will now turn attention to the grass season, where she will be aiming to beat her fourth-round run at Wimbledon las

