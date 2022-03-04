Sportsbet.io Unveil Afrobeats superstar Tekno as new global ambassador

Tekno is beloved across the region for his flow and production on hits such as his global smash hit 'Pana' as well as 'Don't Jealous Me' and is one of Nigeria's biggest musical exports.

In an official statement released on Thursday March 3, Tekno joins the list of other Sportsbet.io global ambassadors, including fellow rapper King Kaka and will be working with Sportsbet.io to deliver game-changing promos and bonuses to punters in West Africa this month.

Sportsbet.io is the world's most popular place to bet on sports, and is one of top betting sites that offers users the chance to play with a range of cryptocurrencies.

Tekno and Sportsbet.io will also link up to offer players the chance to win out-of-this-world experiences, like attending a Premier League match in an executive box.

Tekno himself wasted no time in announcing his latest partnership via his official Instagram page with a post that read: Come join me on the cryptobetting revolution!! Sportsbet.io

Speaking as a new global ambassador of the crypto-betting company, Tekno said: “I knew Sportsbet.io was a great match because, like me, these guys are not afraid to challenge the status quo.

They are at the forefront of the crypto revolution, and I’m really excited to be by their side as a global ambassador."

Joe McCallum who is also the Director of Sportsbook at Yolo Group, said: “We’re building an all-star team here at Sportsbet.io for our players across Africa, and Tekno Miles is a key part of this.

We’ve been huge fans of his for many years, and we can’t wait to get to work with him delivering the best promos and VIP experiences to our players across the region.”

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo group, Sportsbet.io is the world’s top crypto-led sports betting site, offering thousands of markets and events.