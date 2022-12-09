Roger Federer reveals he was denied access to Wimbledon

The eight-time Wimbledon winner was already entitled to a membership card the first time he won the prestigious Grand Slam title, but due to the fact he’s not used to being asked questions like that as one of the most recognisable tennis players in the world, he thought getting into one of Wimbledon grounds shouldn’t be a problem. However, he was wrong as the security guard was only doing her job.

Federer recounts the experience in an interview with Trevoh Noah on The Daily Show.

“It happened two weeks ago when I was in London. I had two hours to kill before my flight, so I decided to pay the All England Club a visit”. Little did the 20-time Grand Slam champion know he would struggle to get into the facility.

“I have not really been at Wimbledon when the tournament is not on, so I drive up to the gate, where usually guests come in, where you would arrive and then you go up,” he recalled. “I get out and tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin, I tell him I’ll quickly go out and speak to the security lady, I got this, I did not.

“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Yes, hello, I was just wondering how I can get into Wimbledon? Where is the door? Where is the gate?’` She [says], ‘Do you have a membership card?’ I’m like, 'Uh, we have one?”

The question left him perplexed.

Federer continued: "When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. And honestly, I don't know about membership cards, they are probably at home somewhere and I've just been travelling, so I had no idea.

“I tell her normally when I’m here I’m playing and there’s loads of people and I come in in a different way and it’s the first time I’m here while the tournament’s not on and I don’t know where to get in so, 'I’m just asking you again, where can I get in?” the Swiss star said.

“She’s like, ‘'Well at the side, but you have to be a member.’' So I look at her one last time and I’m in a panic now. I’m so sorry, I still can’t believe I said that, I still feel bad about it, and I look at her and I was like, ‘I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member and where do I get in?”

The recently retired 41-year-old managed to gain entrance at a different gate after someone asked him for a selfie and a different security guard recognised him.

He joked: "I thought about going over to the other side and giving a wave that I was in, but I didn't do it."

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles including eight Wimbledon titles during his playing days, which he announced his retirement in September.

“I never normally boast about my titles, so I had a split second of doubt about whether I had won seven or eight times.

At the time when he retired, he said he had to listen to his body above anything else. "I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.