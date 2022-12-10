QATAR 2022: 'Even if Messi wins, Ronaldo is still the GOAT’ - Reactions as Morocco make history for Africa and Arabs, knock out Portugal to book semifinal spot

After a sensational 6-1 victory against Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal boss Fernando Santos stuck with the same lineup with star player Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Morocco in their defensive shape were solid and Portugal dominated possession in the opening exchanges.

The Atlas Lione in a counter-attacking move went in front in the 42nd minute when Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri rose highest to convert a cross by Yahia Attiyat Allah.

Morocco went to the break with the lead and five minutes into the second half Ronaldo was introduced as Portugal searched for an equalizer.

A solid defensive effort all around from Morocco was able to deny Portugal as they held on for the win.

Reactions to Ronaldo as Morocco knock out Portugal

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the top of the trends after Morocco ended his World Cup dreams.

Ronaldo was a substitute again for the second game but this time it ended in defeat.

There were mixed reactions to Ronaldo's involvement off the bench for Portugal against Morocco.

Fans of Ronaldo were of the opinion that Head Coach Santos cost Portugal by benching Ronaldo. Some of the football observations were that the former Manchester United star had a disastrous tournament.

Aside from his goal from the penalty spot against the Black Stars of Ghana, Ronaldo was not much of a factor for his team at the World Cup.

Ronaldo and Messi comparison

The debate as to who is the greatest footballer of all time was revisted as Morocco knocked out Portugal.

The defeat means that Ronaldo has failed to score in the knockout stages of the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cup editions.

After the loss, Portuguese defender Pepe was critical of the officials from Argentina.

He said, "It's inadmissible that an Argentine referee was in charge today after what happened yesterday, with Messi complaining.

"After what I saw today, they can give the title to Argentina now.

Unlike Ronaldo, Messi has now advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup on two occasions.

With Argentina set to face Croatia in the first semifinal fans now believe the debate between Ronaldo and Messi is dead.

Ronaldo fans believe that his resume even without a world cup is better than that of his rival.

Messi fans believe that being able to lift Argentina to the semifinal of the World Cup twice has proven beyond a doubt who the better player is.

Reactions to Morocco, Africa, and Arab

Morocco's victory means that they are the first African and Arab nation to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup.

Football Fans from around the world acknowledged the historical achievement of Morocco as they rose to the top of the trends.