PUMA release teaser for Davido Between the Lines Collection

The brand new collection features a complete set of sweatpants and hoodies designed with a fleek blend of colours including Orange, Turkish red, White, and a blue-green tint.

PUMA teased the collaboration with the Afrobeats superstar via their official Instagram handle with a post that read: 'BTL x Davido'

According to PUMA, The Between the Lines collections were generally produced with recycled fibers - One of the brand's answers to reduce our environmental impact.

PUMA's Between The Lines collection of apparel and accessories features classic silhouettes paired with modern graphics for a contemporary look.

The BTL Sweatpants are a street style staple for the modern age, featuring a classic cut and streamlined branding sure to make any ensemble shine.

PUMA's collaboration with the multi-award singer is the first of its kind between the pair.

We also expect apparel collaborations between PUMA and the Afrobeats superstar in the near future following their latest release.