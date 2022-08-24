PUMA release teaser for Davido Between the Lines Collection

PUMA Nigeria has dropped a teaser for their newest collaboration with brand ambassador and Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Sportswear giants PUMA have released a brand new collection with one of their global brand ambassadors and Nigerian music superstar Davido.

The brand new collection features a complete set of sweatpants and hoodies designed with a fleek blend of colours including Orange, Turkish red, White, and a blue-green tint.

PUMA teased the collaboration with the Afrobeats superstar via their official Instagram handle with a post that read: 'BTL x Davido'

According to PUMA, The Between the Lines collections were generally produced with recycled fibers - One of the brand's answers to reduce our environmental impact.

PUMA's Between The Lines collection of apparel and accessories features classic silhouettes paired with modern graphics for a contemporary look.

The BTL Sweatpants are a street style staple for the modern age, featuring a classic cut and streamlined branding sure to make any ensemble shine.

PUMA's collaboration with the multi-award singer is the first of its kind between the pair.

We also expect apparel collaborations between PUMA and the Afrobeats superstar in the near future following their latest release.

The newest men's collection is also available on the store's official website.

