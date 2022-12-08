Oyo state set new national sports festival record

AFP

Team Oyo state have set a record of winning 32 gold medals for the first time in the history of the state at the National Sports festival.

The state surpasses her record of winning 31 gold medals at the 20th edition of the festival in Edo state.

Oyo finished sixth in Edo after winning 103 medals, with 31 gold, 30 silver and 42 bronze.

With one day to go the state contingents still target more medals, the state has won 99 medals, 32 gold, 32 silver and 35 bronze.

Earlier, Adekunle Adeyemo won Oyo State's first ever gold medal in golf at the National Sports Festival.

At the last sports festival in Edo, Oyo golf team won silver medal to win her first ever medal in the game at the festival.

However, the state government has awarded the medalist instant cash Reward.

Gold medalists received twenty thousand naira while silver and bronze medalists settled for Ten thousand and five thousand naira respectively.