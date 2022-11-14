Ogun State Set to bid for 2024 National Sports Festival

We are Ready to Host – Ogun Governor

The Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that his state is ready to host the National sports Festival.

Abiodun indicated the state’s readiness when he received the National Sports Festival delegation led by the Director of the National Sports Festival and Paralympic Sports, Mr Peter Nelson.

Pulse Nigeria

Nelson and his team were on tour to assess sporting facilities in different parts of the state.

Abiodun assured that the facilities will be given topmost priority to host the country's equivalent of the Olympics, saying that the festival will help to give the facilities a new face.

"Our state is the Gateway State and I do not think that any other state can compete and defeat us in the bidding for this National Sports Festival," Governor Abiodun said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin this past weekend.

"I assure you that we will be ready to host this Sports Festival. I want to thank the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare. And I have told him, we are hosting this festival, we are ready for it."

Ogun Facilities can host – Nelson

The Director of the National Sports Festival and Paralympic Sports, Mr Peter Nelson, who led federal government officials to inspect Ogun state sports facilities, stated that the state has the facilities to host the festival.

Pulse Nigeria

Nelson said that the state will repeat what they did in 2006, making the festival a memorable experience. Tagged ‘Gateway 2006’, that year’s edition is regarded by most people as the most unique.