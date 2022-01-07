Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Nike is officially the Most Marketed Sports Brand On Social Media With a $617M Ad Value

Nike and Adidas are two of the biggest sportswear brands in the world
Nike and Adidas are two of the biggest sportswear brands in the world

American sportswear heavyweight Nike is deemed to have created the most commercial ad value on social media in 2021 through their commercial partners on a variety of social platforms, this is according to the latest data presented by SafeBettingSites.com.

Recommended articles

This follows a recent report revealing the top marketable sporting brands on social media today.

Nike Swoosh Logo
Nike Swoosh Logo Google

The report compares various bands in the sports industry and their sponsorship deals with sports organizations as well as athletes, analyzing various social media engagements created for these brands and then ultimately quantifies the overall exposure into equivalent advertising value.

As per the report, at present, Nike has the highest number of commercial partnerships in the sporting industry at 16,236 partners.

Hence, it's certainly no shocker seeing them produce the most ad value of an incredible $617 Million, through these social media engagements.

German sportswear brand, Adidas however only came second on the list with an advertising value of $343 Million from 9181 partnerships.

Adidas Logo
Adidas Logo Instagram

Astonishing the gap between the two heavyweights indeed.

Emirates is a familiar name amongst football's elite clubs and in sporting events.

Emirates Logo
Emirates Logo Pulse Sports

However, the Dubai-based airline company is not a traditional sporting brand like Nike and Adidas but they swooped the third spot producing a $220m worth of ad value on social media through their 2269 sporting partnerships.

Spanish financial company, Santander also relies hugely on sports to advertise themselves.

Santander Logo
Santander Logo Pulse Sports

They produced $187m value worth of exposure in social media engagements through their 1173 partners.

Red Bull Energy is on the fifth spot of the list with $162m in ad value on social media at the figures of 4611.

Red Bull Logo
Red Bull Logo Google

It's also interesting to note that Red Bull’s partnerships count is significantly higher than Emirates and Santander.

Surprisingly, the German sportswear brand- Puma, comes sixth on the list. Puma is a popular sports brand and any might wonder as to how they ended up below on the list.

Puma Logo
Puma Logo Instagram

Although to the report released, Puma has the highest number of commercial partnerships in sports behind Nike and Adidas, at 4961.

However, the company generated only $150m in social media ad value.

US-based insurance group - State Farm, comes in the seventh spot.

State Farm Logo
State Farm Logo Google

The company has 978 sporting partnerships which helped it make $148m in ad value on various platforms.

State Farm boasts several high-value partnerships across all major US sports.

Monster Energy occupies the eighth spot on the list.

Monster Energy Logo
Monster Energy Logo Google

The energy-drink brand, currently purchased by the Coca-Cola Company generated $143million ad value through its 3023 partnerships.

Indian gambling company Dream 11 makes an interesting case in the ninth position though.

Dream 11 Logo
Dream 11 Logo YouTube

It has only about 167 commercial partnerships, but it was helped by $112m-worth of promotion on social media.

Netherlands-based beverage brand Heineken s completes the top ten list.

Heineken Logo
Heineken Logo Google

The iconic beverage brand synonymous with the UEFA Champions League produced $109M worth of ad value on social media through its 1231 partners.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

Riyad Mahrez proposes with N220m ring, holds 'secret' Nikah ceremony

Riyad Mahrez proposes with N220m ring, holds 'secret' Nikah ceremony

Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners

Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Arsenal drop new jersey to keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence

Arsenal drop new jersey to keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence

Transfer Updates: Newcastle United sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Coutinho off to Aston Villa

Transfer Updates: Newcastle United sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Coutinho off to Aston Villa

Trending

Ronaldo missing from Richest Sports Athletes in 2022; Messi finishes 6th

The richest sports athletes of 2022

Afrobeats Match Up: What would Shatta Wale and Burna Boy's FIFA 22 Cards look like?

Shatta Wale (Left) and Burna Boy threw shots at each other recently on social media

Who said what? Top 10 Sports social media reactions in 2021

2021 was epic year in the sporting world

Djokovic cleared to defend title in Melbourne amid vaccine controversy