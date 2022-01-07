Nike beats Adidas to Social Media Brand Kings

This follows a recent report revealing the top marketable sporting brands on social media today.

The report compares various bands in the sports industry and their sponsorship deals with sports organizations as well as athletes, analyzing various social media engagements created for these brands and then ultimately quantifies the overall exposure into equivalent advertising value.

As per the report, at present, Nike has the highest number of commercial partnerships in the sporting industry at 16,236 partners.

Hence, it's certainly no shocker seeing them produce the most ad value of an incredible $617 Million, through these social media engagements.

German sportswear brand, Adidas however only came second on the list with an advertising value of $343 Million from 9181 partnerships.

Astonishing the gap between the two heavyweights indeed.

Emirates is a familiar name amongst football's elite clubs and in sporting events.

However, the Dubai-based airline company is not a traditional sporting brand like Nike and Adidas but they swooped the third spot producing a $220m worth of ad value on social media through their 2269 sporting partnerships.

Spanish financial company, Santander also relies hugely on sports to advertise themselves.

They produced $187m value worth of exposure in social media engagements through their 1173 partners.

Red Bull Energy is on the fifth spot of the list with $162m in ad value on social media at the figures of 4611.

It's also interesting to note that Red Bull’s partnerships count is significantly higher than Emirates and Santander.

Surprisingly, the German sportswear brand- Puma, comes sixth on the list. Puma is a popular sports brand and any might wonder as to how they ended up below on the list.

Although to the report released, Puma has the highest number of commercial partnerships in sports behind Nike and Adidas, at 4961.

However, the company generated only $150m in social media ad value.

US-based insurance group - State Farm, comes in the seventh spot.

The company has 978 sporting partnerships which helped it make $148m in ad value on various platforms.

State Farm boasts several high-value partnerships across all major US sports.

Monster Energy occupies the eighth spot on the list.

The energy-drink brand, currently purchased by the Coca-Cola Company generated $143million ad value through its 3023 partnerships.

Indian gambling company Dream 11 makes an interesting case in the ninth position though.

It has only about 167 commercial partnerships, but it was helped by $112m-worth of promotion on social media.

Netherlands-based beverage brand Heineken s completes the top ten list.

