Nigerian NBA star Chimezie Metu shows off new court in Nnewi [Photos]

Nigerian basketball star Chimezie Metu builds a new basketball court in his hometown of Nnewi.

Chimezie Metu builds a new basketball court in his hometown of Nnewi.
Chimezie Metu builds a new basketball court in his hometown of Nnewi.

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Chimezie Chukwudum Metu has launched a new court in Nnewi a commercial and industrial city in Anambra State.

The 25-year-old Metu is a role player for the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Metu's foundation took to social media to show off the new court in his hometown in Nnewi although he did not come back to Nigeria for the end-of-the-year celebrations.

Metu the 49th pick from the USC Trojans in round two of the 2018 NBA draft is now an established player in his fifth season.

Born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America (USA), Metu is attached to his Nigerian roots and is a key member of the national basketball team known as D'Tigers.

His foundation took to social media to show off the new court in his hometown in Nnewi
His foundation took to social media to show off the new court in his hometown in Nnewi AFP

The Metu foundation posted photos of the new court on social media along with a message about the new court located at Nnewi High school.

The message said, "Our first community project has been completed at Nnewi High School. A court renovation was gifted to Nnewi High School students and the entire community on December 20th, 2022.

"We hope this will help grow the game of basketball and also provide a safe space for students and other members of the community.

"This court is the first of many that Chimezie Metu, and Mezie Metu Foundation are hoping to bring to his hometown of Nnewi and other communities around Anambra and Nigeria.

Metu last featured for D'Tigers in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification against Ivory Coast.
Metu last featured for D'Tigers in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification against Ivory Coast. AFP

"We would like to thank MODE Builders, Nnewi HS officials, and Nnewi township council for their roles in making this happening."

Metu last featured for Nigeria's D'Tigers in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification against Ivory Coast.

He is expected to return to the national team for the upcoming games this year that will determine if they will feature at the tournament scheduled to hold in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

