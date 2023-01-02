Nigerian NBA star Chimezie Metu shows off new court in Nnewi [Photos]

The 25-year-old Metu is a role player for the Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Metu's foundation took to social media to show off the new court in his hometown in Nnewi although he did not come back to Nigeria for the end-of-the-year celebrations.

Metu the 49th pick from the USC Trojans in round two of the 2018 NBA draft is now an established player in his fifth season.

Born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America (USA), Metu is attached to his Nigerian roots and is a key member of the national basketball team known as D'Tigers.

Metu launches new basketball court in Nnewi

The Metu foundation posted photos of the new court on social media along with a message about the new court located at Nnewi High school.

The message said, "Our first community project has been completed at Nnewi High School. A court renovation was gifted to Nnewi High School students and the entire community on December 20th, 2022.

"We hope this will help grow the game of basketball and also provide a safe space for students and other members of the community.

"This court is the first of many that Chimezie Metu, and Mezie Metu Foundation are hoping to bring to his hometown of Nnewi and other communities around Anambra and Nigeria.

"We would like to thank MODE Builders, Nnewi HS officials, and Nnewi township council for their roles in making this happening."

Metu last featured for Nigeria's D'Tigers in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification against Ivory Coast.