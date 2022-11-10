National Youth Games: Host city and dates announced for 7th NYG

The University of Ilorin will host this year's annual national youths game for the sixth time in a row. The first edition was hosted by Abuja and since then Kwara state has been the hosting state.

27 Sports to Feature at 7th edition

No fewer than 27 sports to feature at the 7th edition of the National Youth Games.

The Games are designed to discover athletes that will be nurtured to stardom, the games are; Athletics, Gymnastics, Para – Table Tennis, Badminton, Handball, Boxing, Basketball, Hockey, Table Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Karate and Tennis.

Others are Canoeing, Para-Athletics, Taekwondo, Chess, Squash and Scrabble, Cycling, Swimming, Volleyball, Football, Judo, Weightlifting, Golf, Rugby and Wrestling.

Confirming the games, the minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare in a memo to all states Directors of Sports signed by Patrick N. Okeke said an amendment has been made to the list of sports to feature at the Games.

He said, "I write to inform you that after series of interactions and consultations with stakeholders in respect of the Sports that would feature at the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games (NYG}, the list of Sports for the 2022 NYG has been amended,"

Meanwhile, the sixth edition witnessed 37 sports events with Delta state emerged as the overall winner with 60 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze medals, this makes it six wins in the six National Youth Games for Delta.

Team Lagos came second with 19 gold, 25 silver, and 28 bronze medals, while Edo occupied the third position with 18 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

NYG will reposition sports development – Sunday Dare

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has said that the youth games will help to reposition sports development in the country.

In a letter signed by Dare to inform the states about the games scheduled and plans for the seventh edition, Dare wrote:

"The importance of the National Youth Games (NYG) cannot be overemphasised, as it is designed to engage meaningfully our youth, create a career pathway in sports for them as well as have a robust pool of young athletes that will represent the country at international competitions.

"It is pertinent to inform you that the National Youth Games (NYG) has become a brand to reckon with as the products of the NYG have contributed largely for most of the successes the nation has been witnessing in recent times at the global sporting arena.

"In view of the above, I wish to formally invite your state to participate in the 7th National Youth Games slated to be held at the University of Ilorin from 13-21 December, 2022.

"I am pleased to inform Your Excellency that the 7th National Youth Games has been schedule to hold from 13-21 December, 2022 at the Sports Complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State

"As you are aware, the National Youth Games is part of the Ministry's strategic plan to reposition sports development at the grassroots level. It is open to Nigerian Youth athletes aged 15 years and below and seeks to balance sports, culture and education in our country, Nigeria.”