Rapper Nas joins Google in $20 Million Investment for African Gaming Company

Carry1st, who is an African mobile games publisher, raised about $20 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.

In a statement by David Haber of Andreessen Horowitz ,

"We are delighted to be making our first investment in an Africa-headquartered company in Carry1st, a next-generation mobile games and fintech platform.

We see immense opportunity for the company to mirror outstanding successes we’ve seen in markets like India, China and Southeast Asia.”, he said.

Nas is equally not new to investments as well.

Last year, he was one of the celebrities who helped raise $55 million for the NFT platform - Royal.