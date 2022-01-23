U.S Rapper Nas has partnered with venture capital firm - Andreessen Horowitz, Google, Axie Infinity and a host of other names as well to invest in an African gaming company.
Rapper Nas joins Google in $20 Million Investment for African Gaming Company
The Grammy Award winning hip-hop star has now joined Google in Investing in Carry1st, an African mobile game publisher.
Carry1st, who is an African mobile games publisher, raised about $20 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.
In a statement by David Haber of Andreessen Horowitz ,
"We are delighted to be making our first investment in an Africa-headquartered company in Carry1st, a next-generation mobile games and fintech platform.
We see immense opportunity for the company to mirror outstanding successes we’ve seen in markets like India, China and Southeast Asia.”, he said.
Nas is equally not new to investments as well.
Last year, he was one of the celebrities who helped raise $55 million for the NFT platform - Royal.
However, he has now expanded his portfolio by becoming an investor in one of Africa’s biggest gaming markets.