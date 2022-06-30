Israel Adesanya reveals Jared Cannonier's biggest weapon ahead of title fight

“Spirit, if I’m being honest. His fighting spirit and his essence. I’m an empath myself. I can kind of feel the energy from a great man and a great fighter.” Adesanya said.

Cannonier is a heavy-hitting striker known for his devastating knockouts. Adesanya seems excited at the fight, remarking that he is delighted to be fighting a different breed of fighter.

“I feel like he poses a danger the same way all my past opponents posed dangerous threats. They keep talking about power. Have you ever heard that before when someone fights me? I’m just glad that I have new blood to fight in this fight. Yeah, it’s time to eat.” Adesanya said.

Israel Adesanya is set to make his fifth title defence against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 3rd. The Last Stylebender heads into the fight with a formidable record, having lost only once in his professional career.

Killa Gorilla

In Jared Cannonier, Adesanya faces a different foe, one who is dangerous and determined. Cannonier has won 15 of his 20 fights in the UFC, with victories coming by knockout. His list of victims includes big names like Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum, men who are amongst the best in the sport.

The man known as the ‘Killa Gorilla’ has been waiting for his title challenge for years. With one win short of qualifying for a title challenge, Cannonier lost his fight with Robert Whittaker spectacularly.