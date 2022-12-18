ADVERTISEMENT

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

FIFA decided that Messi was better than Mbappe at the World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions after a 4-2 victory on penalties against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In what is arguably the best World Cup final ever was a battle between Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Messi scored two, and Mbappe had a hattrick to light up the world in an extraordinary final match. Both players were tied on goals coming into teh final.

Mbappe with three goals in the final won the golden boot award edging Messi who had seven goals.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

The other major individual award of the tournament were won by Argentina players.

Messi beat Mbappe to win the golden ball award. This is the second time he would win the best player award, his first was at the 2014 edition.

At age 35 he also surpassed Luka Modric of Croatia as the oldest player to win the award.

The other major individual award of the tournament was won by Argentina.
The other major individual award of the tournament was won by Argentina. AFP

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez received the Young Player of the tournament award ahead of England's Jude Bellingham.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez won the goalkeeper of the tournament. He beat Hugo Lloris and Croatia's Dominik Livaković to the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

    Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

  • Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

    Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

  • ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Recommended articles

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Senegalese star hints at Bundesliga return

Senegalese star hints at Bundesliga return

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Nigerians react as Buhari watches the World Cup semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

QATAR 2022: Reactions as Buhari and Biden watch France beat Morocco

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final