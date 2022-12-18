Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

In what is arguably the best World Cup final ever was a battle between Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Messi scored two, and Mbappe had a hattrick to light up the world in an extraordinary final match. Both players were tied on goals coming into teh final.

Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Mbappe with three goals in the final won the golden boot award edging Messi who had seven goals.

AFP

Argentina scoop awards

The other major individual award of the tournament were won by Argentina players.

Messi beat Mbappe to win the golden ball award. This is the second time he would win the best player award, his first was at the 2014 edition.

At age 35 he also surpassed Luka Modric of Croatia as the oldest player to win the award.

AFP

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez received the Young Player of the tournament award ahead of England's Jude Bellingham.