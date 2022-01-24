Medvedev blasts Australian Open bathroom break rule

David Ben
The World number 2 got into a brief row with the chair umpire during his fourth round at the Melbourne tour.

Daniiel Medvedev

Australia Open favourite Danil Medvedev has labelled the Australian Open bathroom break rule as 'stupid' after his sweaty fourth round against Maxime Cressy on January 24.

The 25-year-old Russian had yelled at the French chair umpire, Renaud Lichtenstein over the recently updated 'bathroom rule' that limits players to a maximum of three minutes off the court and could extend to another two minutes in case they want to make a change of clothes.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated America's Maxime Cressy to progress to the next round of the Australian Open
After a hard-fought 6-2, 7-6, 6-7,7-5 win against Cressy at the Margaret Court Arena, the world number two stated that players needed more time to freshen up especially on days of extreme heat.

''The thing is that I know that in the 35(degree) heat when you're playing in the sun, I'm going to want to change after two sets because you're going to get wet.

I'm going to want to change my shorts, underneath my shorts ..my socks, my shoes. You need like a good four minutes to do it and my body wanted to pee after the first set.

So I don't see any logic in these rules, so hence I can call this stupid."

After dropping the third set against the American Cressy, the current US Open Champion who is currently the highest-ranked seed after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia will now face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the semi-finals.

