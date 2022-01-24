Medvedev blasts Australian Open bathroom break rule

The 25-year-old Russian had yelled at the French chair umpire, Renaud Lichtenstein over the recently updated 'bathroom rule' that limits players to a maximum of three minutes off the court and could extend to another two minutes in case they want to make a change of clothes.

After a hard-fought 6-2, 7-6, 6-7,7-5 win against Cressy at the Margaret Court Arena, the world number two stated that players needed more time to freshen up especially on days of extreme heat.

''The thing is that I know that in the 35(degree) heat when you're playing in the sun, I'm going to want to change after two sets because you're going to get wet.

I'm going to want to change my shorts, underneath my shorts ..my socks, my shoes. You need like a good four minutes to do it and my body wanted to pee after the first set.

So I don't see any logic in these rules, so hence I can call this stupid."