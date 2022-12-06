Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

The championship, which welcomed participation from billiard and snooker players, was well-attended by guests, socialites and fans who graced each day of the eight-day championship, and were treated to premium entertainment and cocktails, courtesy of Lord’s London Dry Gin.

AFP

General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi, said, “Snooker and Billiards are few of the most renowned games played at a global level. Our decision to support the championship is part of our commitment to take premium sporting events in Nigeria several notches higher, as a companion symbol of success and class”.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian Snooker and Billiard Championship 2022 seeks to bring together the very best in the sport to stimulate growth and interest, thereby promoting participation of the game in Nigeria.

AFP

The grand finale, which held on the 26th of November, 2022, saw Waliu Nojeem and Patron Olu Fagbemi emerge as winners in the snooker and billiards categories, respectively, after defeating other contenders with a total of three of five frames held in the finals.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals.

Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks.