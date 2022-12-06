Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Lord's London dry gin offered snooker and billiard fans a premium sporting experience at the 2022 Championship.

Lord's London Dry Gin.
Lord's London Dry Gin.

As part of its commitment to support premium sporting activities in Nigeria, premium spirits brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, sponsored the Nigerian Snooker and Billiard Championship 2022 which was held recently at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja G.R.A, Lagos, from 19th to 26th November, 2022.

The championship, which welcomed participation from billiard and snooker players, was well-attended by guests, socialites and fans who graced each day of the eight-day championship, and were treated to premium entertainment and cocktails, courtesy of Lord’s London Dry Gin.

Lord's London Dry Gin
Lord's London Dry Gin AFP

General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi, said, “Snooker and Billiards are few of the most renowned games played at a global level. Our decision to support the championship is part of our commitment to take premium sporting events in Nigeria several notches higher, as a companion symbol of success and class”.

According to the organisers, the Nigerian Snooker and Billiard Championship 2022 seeks to bring together the very best in the sport to stimulate growth and interest, thereby promoting participation of the game in Nigeria.

A winner at the championship with his prize money.
A winner at the championship with his prize money. AFP

The grand finale, which held on the 26th of November, 2022, saw Waliu Nojeem and Patron Olu Fagbemi emerge as winners in the snooker and billiards categories, respectively, after defeating other contenders with a total of three of five frames held in the finals.

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals.

Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks.

A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

