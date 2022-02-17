Gorgeous Serena and Venus Williams grace the cover of March's issue of Harper Bazaar

Tennis Superstar duo Serena and Venus Williams open up on retirement and life after tennis in Harper Bazaar magazine's latest issue

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are cover of March's edition of Harper Bazaar
Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are cover of March's edition of Harper Bazaar

Serena and Venus Williams are one of Tennis most famous superstars.

The duo really looked glamorous while gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar while they also discussed life after tennis.

The talented sisters posed in black swimsuits for the March cover of the Legacy edition of the prestigious magazine.

Serena and Venus also discussed the hard work they have been doing since they were children as well as their hopes for the future.

"From such a young age, all we've done is work,"

"So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We've never been free." the 41-year-old Venus said.

Venus further joked that the two will turn to bodybuilding once they retire from their careers.

venus-serena-williams
venus-serena-williams Twitter

Meanwhile, Serena on the other hand tried not to think about the 'legacy' she leaves behind and what will happen after she drops the racket for good.

"That’s something I don’t think about nor do I want,"

Serena and Venus Williams
Serena and Venus Williams Getty

"I don’t want to think about what I’m leaving. I just think about who I am every single day behind closed doors and behind cameras. And that’s what I focus on." Serena told the publication on her legacy.

Serena and Venus Williams have 48 Grand Slams between them
Serena and Venus Williams have 48 Grand Slams between them Twitter

Venus and Serena who made their professional tennis debuts in 1994 and 1995 respectively are one of the most successful players in the sport.

Serena and Venus Williams back cover Harper Bazaar Magazine March edition
Serena and Venus Williams back cover Harper Bazaar Magazine March edition Instagram

For the magazine's cover, Venus rocked a Sara Christina swimsuit and completed the look with diamond drop Panthère De Cartier earrings, while Serena leaned her head on Venus' arm as they softly gazed at the camera.

Serena and Venus Williams Cover page Harper Bazaar Magazine March edition
Serena and Venus Williams Cover page Harper Bazaar Magazine March edition Instagram

They were perfectly in sync as they did similar poses for the publication.

Serena who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles as well as 36 major titles and is the most successful Women's Tennis player of her generation in the history of the Open Era.

She also has a four-year-old daughter named Olympia.

Venus on the other hand Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam singles Champion.

The young Venus and Serena Williams pose with their father Richard in 1991 in Compton
The young Venus and Serena Williams pose with their father Richard in 1991 in Compton Getty

Along with several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm, and an interior-design company, the sisters also executive-produced the Will Smith-led blockbuster film about their early life - King Richard.

