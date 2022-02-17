Gorgeous Serena and Venus Williams grace the cover of March's issue of Harper Bazaar

The duo really looked glamorous while gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar while they also discussed life after tennis.

The talented sisters posed in black swimsuits for the March cover of the Legacy edition of the prestigious magazine.

Serena and Venus also discussed the hard work they have been doing since they were children as well as their hopes for the future.

"From such a young age, all we've done is work,"

"So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We've never been free." the 41-year-old Venus said.

Venus further joked that the two will turn to bodybuilding once they retire from their careers.

Twitter

Meanwhile, Serena on the other hand tried not to think about the 'legacy' she leaves behind and what will happen after she drops the racket for good.

"That’s something I don’t think about nor do I want,"

Getty

"I don’t want to think about what I’m leaving. I just think about who I am every single day behind closed doors and behind cameras. And that’s what I focus on." Serena told the publication on her legacy.

Twitter

Venus and Serena who made their professional tennis debuts in 1994 and 1995 respectively are one of the most successful players in the sport.

Instagram

For the magazine's cover, Venus rocked a Sara Christina swimsuit and completed the look with diamond drop Panthère De Cartier earrings, while Serena leaned her head on Venus' arm as they softly gazed at the camera.

Instagram

They were perfectly in sync as they did similar poses for the publication.

Serena who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles as well as 36 major titles and is the most successful Women's Tennis player of her generation in the history of the Open Era.

She also has a four-year-old daughter named Olympia.

Venus on the other hand Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam singles Champion.

Getty