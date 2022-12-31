Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

The agency held exhibition matches to formally launch its ambitious Futsal initiative tagged Futsal Lagos in Surulere on Saturday.

The well-attended event saw talented youngsters and celebrities alike thrill fans inside the indoor hall of the National Institute of Sports, NIS, Gymnasium inside the National Stadium in Surulere.

It was the first of its kind in the state as WLB Sports look to shape the future of the game in the country.

Goals galore

A total of 23 goals were scored during the three exhibition matches, an average of over 7.66 goals per game.

However, the game between the celebrities led by the 2018 Big Brother housemate, Leo Da Silva, provided the best entertainment following a 10-goal thriller.

The co-founder of Futsal Lagos and managing partner WLB Sports Limited, Unwana Etuk's Founder's Team defeated the Celebrity Team 6-4 in the game of the day.

Earlier on, Smart City FC and Kingsport FC served a six-goal thriller after a 3-3 draw before Kidsports proved too good for Sportellectual FC in the second game following a 5-2 thrashing.

Ten Teams to kickstart the historic league

Speaking to the media during the event, the co-founder of WLB Sports, Etuk, was happy with what he saw at the NIS and believes all is ready for the commencement of the league next year.

“Our expectations are already being met and there is an array of talents being displayed here today. From the look of things, we would be able to harness these talents and even discover much more talents, when the league starts.

“For us, the next step is the upcoming league, which is really why we are here. We want a league where players can play FUTSAL professionally, and make money, thereby earning a living from it.

