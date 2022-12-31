ADVERTISEMENT

Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The Nigerian sports agency's goal of making the game the number one indoor sport in Lagos and Nigeria got off to the best possible start with 23 goals scored in three games.

Kidsports vs Sportellectual
Kidsports vs Sportellectual

WLB Sports Limited has started the journey to a better future for Futsal in Nigeria after a successful exhibition in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The agency held exhibition matches to formally launch its ambitious Futsal initiative tagged Futsal Lagos in Surulere on Saturday.

The well-attended event saw talented youngsters and celebrities alike thrill fans inside the indoor hall of the National Institute of Sports, NIS, Gymnasium inside the National Stadium in Surulere.

It was the first of its kind in the state as WLB Sports look to shape the future of the game in the country.

Some of the celebrities at the exhibition game.
Some of the celebrities at the exhibition game. Pulse Nigeria

A total of 23 goals were scored during the three exhibition matches, an average of over 7.66 goals per game.

However, the game between the celebrities led by the 2018 Big Brother housemate, Leo Da Silva, provided the best entertainment following a 10-goal thriller.

The co-founder of Futsal Lagos and managing partner WLB Sports Limited, Unwana Etuk's Founder's Team defeated the Celebrity Team 6-4 in the game of the day.

Earlier on, Smart City FC and Kingsport FC served a six-goal thriller after a 3-3 draw before Kidsports proved too good for Sportellectual FC in the second game following a 5-2 thrashing.

Founder's Team.
Founder's Team. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to the media during the event, the co-founder of WLB Sports, Etuk, was happy with what he saw at the NIS and believes all is ready for the commencement of the league next year.

The Futsal Lagos is the first of its kind in Lagos.
The Futsal Lagos is the first of its kind in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

“Our expectations are already being met and there is an array of talents being displayed here today. From the look of things, we would be able to harness these talents and even discover much more talents, when the league starts.

“For us, the next step is the upcoming league, which is really why we are here. We want a league where players can play FUTSAL professionally, and make money, thereby earning a living from it.

The Futsal Lagos is the first of its kind in Lagos.
The Futsal Lagos is the first of its kind in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Etuk added that the league will kick off in January with 10 teams set to lock horns.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kidsports vs Sportellectual

    Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

  • Top African sporting moments in 2022

    Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

  • Nigeria qualifies for the 2023 finals after a brilliant performance at the ICC T-20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa B'

    National U17 Cricket championship postponed

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

LA LIGA: Chukwueze wins MOTM in Villarreal's derby victory as Lahoz ruins Catalan derby

LA LIGA: Chukwueze wins MOTM in Villarreal's derby victory as Lahoz ruins Catalan derby

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City held to draw by stubborn Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City held to draw by stubborn Everton

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' - Reactions as Rashford inspires Manchester United win against Wolves

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' - Reactions as Rashford inspires Manchester United win against Wolves

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Face Off Fight Night 3

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

Ezekiel Nathaniel, Imaobong Uko and Nnamdi Chinecherem, are the Blueprints of Nigerian athletes at Baylor University

A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

Team Nigeria men's 4x100m relay squad winning Bronze at the Commonwealth Games

World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship