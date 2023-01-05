Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Antetokounmpo was again in sensational form for Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double as Bucks outlast Raptors
The Bucks needed a 30-point triple-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Raptors.
The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 104-101 victory against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA fixture played in the early hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023.
In an Eastern Conference matchup, the Bucks established dominance early in the game to take a 13-12 first-quarter lead.
The second quarter ended 26-26 as the Bucks to a point lead at the half-time break.
The Bucks cruised to a 24-21 third-quarter lead extending a five-point lead to the final period.
The fourth quarter ended 38-34 as the Raptors produced a dominant run to send the game to overtime.
It was back and forth in overtime as Antetokoumpo found Grayson Allen for a dagger three-pointer to seal the win for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo continues to dominant
Antetokounmpo backed up his career-high 55-point outing against the Washington Wizards with another impressive performance against the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo had 12 turnovers in the game stifled by the Raptors defense led by Ogugua "O.G." Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.
It was an inefficient night for Antetokounmpo as he scored 30 points, making seven of 18 shots.
He finished with a triple-double scoring 30 points, grabbing 21 rebounds, and providing 10 assists.
Antetokounmpo returns to action when the Bucks welcome the Charlotte Hornets in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023.
