Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double as Bucks outlast Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 104-101 victory against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA fixture played in the early hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023.

In an Eastern Conference matchup, the Bucks established dominance early in the game to take a 13-12 first-quarter lead.

The second quarter ended 26-26 as the Bucks to a point lead at the half-time break.

The Bucks cruised to a 24-21 third-quarter lead extending a five-point lead to the final period.

The fourth quarter ended 38-34 as the Raptors produced a dominant run to send the game to overtime.

It was back and forth in overtime as Antetokoumpo found Grayson Allen for a dagger three-pointer to seal the win for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo continues to dominant

Antetokounmpo backed up his career-high 55-point outing against the Washington Wizards with another impressive performance against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had 12 turnovers in the game stifled by the Raptors defense led by Ogugua "O.G." Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

It was an inefficient night for Antetokounmpo as he scored 30 points, making seven of 18 shots.

He finished with a triple-double scoring 30 points, grabbing 21 rebounds, and providing 10 assists.