From Having Sex 12 times a day to telenovela-esque scandals - Behind Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara's Fierce Love

Icardi is happily married to Wanda Nara, who is the ex-wife of former Sampdoria and Argentina international Maxi Lopez, also serves as the PSG star's agent, and the couple has two kids together but are parents of five children in total.

Mauro Icardi and his wife Nara are some of the most popular couples in sporting showbiz because of how controversial the circumstances surrounding their involvement was.

According to Icardi's 2016 autobiography Sempre Avanti meaning Always Ahead, Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara first got in touch with him when she was still married to Lopez.

Icardi arrived at Sampdoria in 2011, where he was warmly welcomed by his fellow countryman and his wife. They maintained a good relationship and went on family holidays together striking up a firm friendship, although by 2013 Lopez and Wanda's marriage had hit the rocks for good.

Lopez famously refused to shake Icardi's hand when Inter Milan faced Torino in April later that year.

Shortly after, Icardi and Wanda were an item, after rumours had alleged that they were having an affair behind Lopez's back.

But Mauro at the time, denied the accusation saying he was just a good friend of the couple and an acquaintance claiming their relationship was all very normal.

After that rumors continued to spread, Wanda eventually split up and maintained contact, with Icardi who claimed, their relationship just happened naturally.

Wanda had also echoed his claim.

“After the divorce, I had gone back to live in Argentina and already had the kids registered for the new school year.

"I had to come back to Milan to finalise some paperwork and he offered to lend me his car, leaving me the keys to his house, too.

"He asked if I wanted to have dinner with him, but the fridge was empty. I knocked up some pasta and the rest just happened spontaneously.", she said.

Wanda began divorce proceedings in December 2013, when reports suggested it was because of Icardi.

Just five months later, Icardi and Nara got married in Buenos Aires in an intimate exclusive ceremony that had only 12 guests, surprisingly none of those were his teammates.

Eight months later, they welcomed their first child together, Francesca after Mauro had already 'adopted' her children, Valentino, Constantino, and Benedicto from her previous marriage to Lopez as his own.

In addition to the telenovela drama of the Lopez/Icardi/Nara love triangle.

Another episode unravelled after their wedding in yet spectacular fashion involving ink.

Icardi who was already one of the most inked sports athletes of his generation decided to get a tattoo that was bound to most likely torture Lopez further by 'inking' the names of his former team-mates three children on his arm.

A message underneath it says, 'I love these three little angels'.

Lopez who was already uncomfortable seeing that Icardi was posting photos of his children on social media without his consent expressed his further disappointment at Icardi's latest ink.

Wanda had previously complained that she was sexually starved by Lopez during their marriage, and has been very open about her love life with Icardi since they got married.

Although, Wanda had also previously claimed that Icardi refuses to have sex with her whenever Inter loose.

She boasted about her prowess between the bed sheets earlier in 2021 with a Valentine's Day message about how she likes to look after her man.

"Saint Valentine is….cooking for your love every day, waiting for him with the best steak sandwich prepared by me at 3 am after a match…or simply going down to the kitchen in the early hours and preparing the best sandwiches in the world with chicken and avocado…making your favorite deserts in the afternoon…and being the best in bed." she wrote.

While, when Wanda was bashed by trolls online she said she performs oral sex on Icardi every night.

Wanda Nara was a very significant figure regarding Icardi's exit from Inter after she helped her husband and the talismanic striker secure a move away to French giants PSG in 2020 Icardi fell out with the Nerazzuri management.

Wanda also publicly criticized the Milan club and was extremely happy about the move to the French capital.

However, in 2021, Wanda and Mauro's partnership seemed to have imploded.

The buxom blonde launched an angry rant on Twitter bearing the message, ''Another family that you have ruined for a s***.'

She then unfollowed Icardi on Twitter, before admitting she had split from him to a close friend of hers over a cheating debacle.

Wanda’s "I’ve separated" message went viral after it was shared by Argentine showbiz journalist Ker Weinstein, who is said to be “close” to her.

Wanda also appeared to blame Argentina actress, singer and model Maria Eugenia Suarez for trying to snatch Icardi from her, with the two allegedly texting one another.

Wanda later shared a snap of her hand without her wedding ring on, captioning the photo: "Good day. I prefer my hand without a ring on it."

Nara then flew to Milan on a private jet with her five children, after reportedly leaving the family home in Paris.

Amidst all the drama, Icardi's love for his beau was unrivalled. Mauro did not and could not give up on Nara.

He shared a photo of the two wishing her 'Happy Mother's Day on his Instagram the following week and also shared another snap of the pair cuddled on a couch together, prompting the belief that they may have reunited.

Icardi was so determined to win the love of his life back as was notably absent from training with PSG with Pochettino confirming his absence for a family reason as he missed PSG's clash with Leipzig in the Champions League.

Reports later suggested that Wanda had flown back to Paris for showdown talks with her estranged husband.

And after a successful trip, the couple reached an amicable resolution and seemed to have put all of it past them.