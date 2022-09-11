Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

The win in Monza makes it a run of three consecutive wins to close in further on the F1 world championship.

The Dutchman who made a light work of the race on Sunday is now edging closer to his second world title since the return from the summer break with him winning at Spa, Zandvoort and now Monza.

Verstappen started from P7 due to a five-place grid penalty and pipped Charles Leclerc, who started from pole, to win the Grand Prix.

By lap five Verstappen assumed 2nd position but it was around different strategies that he would end up taking victory here.

Ferrari brought in Leclerc to go from softs to mediums much earlier than Red Bull made the same decision with Verstappen and it was from there that the Dutchman took full advantage.

Verstappen was able to make his soft tyres last longer in the first stint, meaning he could look to pull off a one-stop strategy, while Leclerc stopped at least twice as he pitted in the second half of the race for another set of softs, having been on the mediums for longer.

However, a late Safety Car threatened to add a bit of spice to the closing stages, but the leaders would both pit and, with Daniel Ricciardo’s car not moved in time for any more racing laps to be held, Verstappen was able to seal victory ahead of Leclerc and Russell

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix result

1. Max Verstappen – Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

3. George Russell – Mercedes

4. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

6. Sergio Perez – Red Bull

7. Lando Norris – McLaren

8. Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri

9. Nyck de Vries – Williams

10. Guanyu Zhou – Alfa Romeo

11. Esteban Ocon – Alpine

12. Mick Schumacher – Haas

13. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo

14. Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri

15. Nicholas Latifi – Williams

16. Kevin Magnussen – Haas

17. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren

18. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin

19. Fernando Alonso – Alpine