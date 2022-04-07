Lewis Hamilton drips in Melbourne following build up to Australian Grand Prix

Imago

Hamilton's Mercedes team have proven very uncompetitive so far in 2022, with the seven-time F1 Champion lucky to even finish third in the opening race in Bahrain after both Red Bull drivers retired ahead of him.

The outcome was also followed by a very disappointing 10th-finish in Saudi Arabia the following week.

However, between Hamilton's and Mercedes struggles, the seven-time World Champion still maintaons his style with his super drip game each time he steps out.

The 37-year-old Englishman was spotted rocking a full Green AW22 Cable look comprising a Merino Cable Jacquard Crew, Cable Puffer and Cable Cargos.

