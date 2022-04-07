F1

Lewis Hamilton drips in Melbourne following build up to Australian Grand Prix

The seven-time World Champion arrived in Melbourne on Monday night local for this weekends Australian Grand Prix and as usual he didnt fail to impress with his stylish outfit

Lewis Hamilton made his way to the Albert Park track full of confidence that he could stand atop the podium at the end of the race.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Imago

Hamilton's Mercedes team have proven very uncompetitive so far in 2022, with the seven-time F1 Champion lucky to even finish third in the opening race in Bahrain after both Red Bull drivers retired ahead of him.

The outcome was also followed by a very disappointing 10th-finish in Saudi Arabia the following week.

However, between Hamilton's and Mercedes struggles, the seven-time World Champion still maintaons his style with his super drip game each time he steps out.

Lewis Hamilton's sylish outfit ahead of Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton's sylish outfit ahead of Australian GP Imago

The 37-year-old Englishman was spotted rocking a full Green AW22 Cable look comprising a Merino Cable Jacquard Crew, Cable Puffer and Cable Cargos.

Lewis Hamilton arrives in Paddock earlier today
Lewis Hamilton arrives in Paddock earlier today Imago

Lewis Hamilton has been know to be unarguably one of the most fashionable drivers in the entire Formula 1 division and his appearance at Paddock once more confirms that claim.

