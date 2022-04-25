F1

'I'm out, there's no question' - Lewis Hamilton gives up on title chances after just 4 races

David Ben
Seven-time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton has ruled himself out of the 2022 Formula One title following his 'shocking' 13th-place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton slumped to an all time low in his 16 season-career Formula 1, after finishing down in 13th place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion finished 13th at Sunday's wet-dry circuit in Imola, one lap behind winner and rival Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and nine places adrift of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

It was a rough day for the 37-year-old Brit in Imola, as the Mercedes driver now sits 58 points adrift from leader and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, in the driver standings.

Following the disappointing result in Italy, the seven-time champion conceded defeat, admitting how difficult it's been for him this season.

'It's been difficult, but I don't really know what to say. It's definitely not easy.'

'At least George got some points today so my apologies to everyone that I wasn't able to do the same.

'I am out of the championship, and there's no question about that. It has been a weekend to forget.'

Indeed, it is difficult to recall a weekend where Hamilton has been so off the pace and so inferior to his team-mate.' Hamilton said.

This season, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has suffered mechanical failures, accidents and failed to finish races on a few occasions.

However, the result in Imola is surely the lowest ebb of the the experienced Briton's illustrious career.

Despite team-mate George Russell finishing fourth, both Mercedes drivers are struggling with this campaign's car, with Russell admitting that the violent bouncing at high speed is terrible and causes him, severe chest pain.

Formula 1's next race of the season is in Miami - who are hosting an inaugural Grand Prix.

However, Sir Lewis has admitted, he isn’t “particularly looking forward to it".

"I’m sure in the week I’ll get to a positive frame of mind. I will be at the factory tomorrow to see what we can improve." he added.

