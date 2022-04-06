Sony announces PlayStation Plus launch for June and with over 700 games

CONSOLE WARS

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Esports

The All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June 2022 with 700+ games and more value than ever and heres what we know so far

Japanese tech company Sony has announced a major rework of its online video game franchise PlayStation Plus service will now be including additional tiers that bring a library of games that users can download and play, as well as integrating the cloud-based PlayStation Now service.

The first-tier launch will be PlayStation Plus Essential, which is exactly identical to the current PlayStation Plus service.

The PS Plus Essential includes all of the same benefits, such as two monthly downloadable games, online multiplayer access, cloud saves, as well as discounts.

The next tier even gets better, it's called PlayStation Plus Extra.

playstation-plus-3-months-esd-cards-two-column
playstation-plus-3-months-esd-cards-two-column PlayStation

The PS Plus Extra tier brings all the benefits of the Essential tier but also gives users access to a catalog of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 titles, which can be downloaded and played any time as long as the player's subscription is active.

This tier also includes PlayStation Studios titles as well as those from third-party developers.

Last but not the least is the PlayStation Plus Premium, which is the most expensive option.

PlayStation Plus service
PlayStation Plus service Imago

The PS Plus Premium includes all benefits from Essential and Extra tiers and brings an additional 340 titles to the catalog of games.

In addition to the Premium-tier catalog are PS3 games, which can be played over the cloud, as well as PS1, PS2, and PSP games, which can also be played over the cloud or locally.

The Premium tier also enables cloud streaming option for original PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games included in the Extra and Premium tiers.

These games can be streamed on a PS5, PS4, or a PC.

There will also be time-limited trial option, which will let users try select games for a limited amount of time before they decide to buy.

PlayStation dual shock controllers
PlayStation dual shock controllers Imago

According to reports, the new PlayStation Plus plans will be released in a phased manner.

The initial launch will happen in Asia in June, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is currently available.

Sony plans to have all PlayStation Network territories to be on the new plans by the end of the first half of 2022.

You can stay tuned for more information on Sony PlayStation updates on Pulse Sports Nigeria.

