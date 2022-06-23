BOXING

Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Boxing

Tyson, now in his fifties, revealed his intentions during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel and stated that he would not be holding back in the fight.

Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year
Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year

“I never really took it seriously, but yeah, that could be interesting. He’s skilled enough, yes. I’m going to give it to him, he’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Tyson said.

Recommended articles

The former champion seems to be on the Jake Paul bandwagon and believes that the YouTube sensation has done well for himself, even facing off against real professionals that ideally should outclass him in the ring.

Also Read: Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

“Even if he’s fighting guys that you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t. He is beating people that he shouldn’t be beating, so you got to give him that credit.” Tyson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round
Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round Google

Jumping to his opponent's defence, Tyson questioned the reasoning behind most of the hate Paul received since he decided to turn professional. Many people, this reporter included, have found it very hard to take Jake Paul’s fighting career seriously.

Paul was known for amusing, but at times audacious content and many felt he had no business in the ring, but he has proved us all wrong by recording victory after victory.

Tyson thinks the criticisms should stop as Paul is doing more good than harm for the sport with his following online.

“He is doing good for a guy that is just doing it, and he is doing so much good for boxing.

Why are people mad at him? He is helping everybody get money.

Paul lives in a huge mansion in Calabasas which features massive rooms and a pool.
Paul lives in a huge mansion in Calabasas which features massive rooms and a pool. BusinessInsider

“This guy has seven million people following him every time he fights. The champions of the world don’t have that many people following them, so what he is doing is just sensational," Tyson said.

If this fight does take place, Tyson, a man who knocked out 44 of his 58 opponents in his professional career, would no doubt be Paul’s biggest challenge so far?

Although many might think Iron Mike is past his prime, he showed that he still has some bite left after dishing it to an unruly fan onboard a flight a few weeks ago.

Mike Tyson has explosive punching power in both fists
Mike Tyson has explosive punching power in both fists Google

Jake Paul was quick to respond to Tyson's comments on the talk show, taking to his official twitter page to say: "Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen."

Paul is scheduled to fight British boxer Tommy Fury in early August.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year

    Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

  • Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah

    Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah [Photos/Videos]

  • Anthony Joshua

    'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Recommended articles

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

Ronaldo troubled by Manchester United's delay in transfers

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

NBBF issues apology to President Buhari as Federal government lifts ban on basketball

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria drop one position in latest FIFA Rankings despite thrashing Sao Tome 10-0

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

3 Super Eagles stars for Newcastle to realistically target in the new era

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco

Trending

BOXING

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Anthony Joshua
SPORTS GIST

Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20
SPORTS GIST

Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah [Photos/Videos]

Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah
BOXING

Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year