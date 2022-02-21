Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star game was a showcase of the best talents in the NBA and did not disappoint.

The game is a cause for charity with a prize attached to each quarter victory.

Team LeBron took the first quarter 47-45 while Team Durant took the second quarter 49-46.

Pulse Nigeria

The third quarter ended 45-45 as both teams shared the money going to charity.

With a target score of 163 set as the target Team LeBron took the fourth quarter 25-21 to seal the win.

In a fitting way, LeBron James drained the winning shot to give his side the victory.

This is the fifth straight victory for Team LeBron since this format was adopted.

Steph Curry wins MVP

Steph Curry produced a performance for the ages to win the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star award.

Speaking about the award, Steph said, “This trophy has a very special meaning. ... I'm very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it.”