Steph Curry was the star of the show as Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163-160 victory in the NBA-All-Star game which took place in the early hours of Monday, February 21, 2022.
Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game
LeBron James drained a fadeaway shot to seal the win for his side.
The NBA All-Star game was a showcase of the best talents in the NBA and did not disappoint.
The game is a cause for charity with a prize attached to each quarter victory.
Team LeBron took the first quarter 47-45 while Team Durant took the second quarter 49-46.
The third quarter ended 45-45 as both teams shared the money going to charity.
With a target score of 163 set as the target Team LeBron took the fourth quarter 25-21 to seal the win.
In a fitting way, LeBron James drained the winning shot to give his side the victory.
This is the fifth straight victory for Team LeBron since this format was adopted.
Steph Curry wins MVP
Steph Curry produced a performance for the ages to win the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star award.
Speaking about the award, Steph said, “This trophy has a very special meaning. ... I'm very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it.”
This was the first time Steph won the award in his career. He recorded 50 points to claim the award just two points behind the 52 points record held by Anthony Davis
More from category
-
'Always wanted to be like him growing up' - LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan with 'SPECIAL HUG' at the NBA 75 ceremony
-
Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game