NBA

Exciting events to anticipate at the upcoming All-Star weekend

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

As the NBA 2022 All-Star weekend draws closer, here is a list of all the events to enjoy from Friday the 18th to Sunday the 20th

NBA 2022 All-Star weekend
NBA 2022 All-Star weekend

The most exciting part of every NBA season is almost here, the 2022 All-Star weekend will begin this Friday and end on Sunday, February 20 2022.

Recommended articles

Multiple interesting events have been scheduled to take place in each of the three days in Cleveland, all of which promise premium entertainment.

This year’s All-Star weekend will be held in Cleveland and below are the schedule and timing for all the eight events to look forward to within the three-day period.

The All-Star weekend will kick off on Friday by 7 pm ET (which is 1 am Saturday Nigerian time) with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in which some famous people from different walks of life get to face each other in an NBA-standard basketball game.

Rapper, Quavo will participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity game
Rapper, Quavo will participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity game THE SOURCE

The two teams participating will be led and coached by NBA legends, Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins who will go up against one another with a squad full of celebrities.

Two hours after that, another highly anticipated event will take place, the Rising Stars tournament featuring the best young players in the NBA.

NBA Rising Stars challenge
NBA Rising Stars challenge NBA

The best 28 youngsters in the NBA have been separated into four teams of seven players each to be led by four NBA legends, Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isaiah Thomas and James Worthy.

Day two of the All-Star weekend kicks off with a televised practice session of the All-Stars, the best players in the league train, warm-up and practice in front of the adoring public by 5 pm Nigerian time before the All-Star game later.

Three hours after that, the NBA x HBCU classic will take centre stage, it is a partnership between the NBA and historically black colleges and universities.

This will be commemorated with a match between Morgan State and Howard University.

And for Saturday’s main event, by 2 a.m. Nigerian time (Sunday), the skill challenge will take place, testing all fundamental basketball skills of the entrants such as dribbling, passing, shooting and scoring.

It will be followed swiftly by the 3-point contest which as the name implies is to test the abilities of the best long-range shooters in the league.

After which the day’s action is rounded off with the dunk contest, to determine the most spectacular dunker in the NBA.

Hamidou Diallo dunked over Shaquille O'Neal at the 2019 Dunk Contest
Hamidou Diallo dunked over Shaquille O'Neal at the 2019 Dunk Contest ESPN

The finale of the All-Star weekend is always about the All-Star game but before that, there will be the NBA Legends Award by 6 p.m. Nigerian time, followed swiftly by the NBA G-League Next Gen game between the G-League Ignite and the Cleveland Charge.

This will be the inaugural edition of the event targeted at promoting outstanding young talent in the G-League.

And then by 2 a.m. Nigerian time on Monday comes the main event, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

The NBA 2022 All-Star game starting lineup
The NBA 2022 All-Star game starting lineup Fadeaway World

The best players in the league will come together for the 71st instalment of this classic exhibition game, which promises to be thoroughly exciting to watch.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • NBA 2022 All-Star weekend

    Exciting events to anticipate at the upcoming All-Star weekend

  • D'Tigress are through to the World Cup in Australia

    D'Tigress beat down Mali 73-69 to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

  • Three Nigerian players were on the move at the NBA deadline

    NBA trade deadline: 3 Nigerian stars Okpala, Miye Oni, Semi Ojeleye change teams

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

D'Tigress STUN World No. 5 France 67-65 in FIBA Women's Qualifying Tournament

D'Tigress beat one of the best teams in the world

NBA 2021/22: James Harden traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden

NBA 2021/22: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?

Who won the Harden-Simmons trade?

D'Tigress beat down Mali 73-69 to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

D'Tigress are through to the World Cup in Australia

NBA 2021/22: James Harden is right to want out of Brooklyn

James Harden

NBA trade deadline: 3 Nigerian stars Okpala, Miye Oni, Semi Ojeleye change teams

Three Nigerian players were on the move at the NBA deadline

'SEE OLYMPIC REVENGE' Basketball Queen Ezinne Kalu reacts to D'Tigress 'STUNNING' win over France

D'Tigress star Ezinne Kalu