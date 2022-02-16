The most exciting part of every NBA season is almost here, the 2022 All-Star weekend will begin this Friday and end on Sunday, February 20 2022.
Exciting events to anticipate at the upcoming All-Star weekend
As the NBA 2022 All-Star weekend draws closer, here is a list of all the events to enjoy from Friday the 18th to Sunday the 20th
Multiple interesting events have been scheduled to take place in each of the three days in Cleveland, all of which promise premium entertainment.
This year’s All-Star weekend will be held in Cleveland and below are the schedule and timing for all the eight events to look forward to within the three-day period.
Friday
The All-Star weekend will kick off on Friday by 7 pm ET (which is 1 am Saturday Nigerian time) with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in which some famous people from different walks of life get to face each other in an NBA-standard basketball game.
The two teams participating will be led and coached by NBA legends, Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins who will go up against one another with a squad full of celebrities.
Two hours after that, another highly anticipated event will take place, the Rising Stars tournament featuring the best young players in the NBA.
The best 28 youngsters in the NBA have been separated into four teams of seven players each to be led by four NBA legends, Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isaiah Thomas and James Worthy.
Saturday
Day two of the All-Star weekend kicks off with a televised practice session of the All-Stars, the best players in the league train, warm-up and practice in front of the adoring public by 5 pm Nigerian time before the All-Star game later.
Three hours after that, the NBA x HBCU classic will take centre stage, it is a partnership between the NBA and historically black colleges and universities.
This will be commemorated with a match between Morgan State and Howard University.
And for Saturday’s main event, by 2 a.m. Nigerian time (Sunday), the skill challenge will take place, testing all fundamental basketball skills of the entrants such as dribbling, passing, shooting and scoring.
It will be followed swiftly by the 3-point contest which as the name implies is to test the abilities of the best long-range shooters in the league.
After which the day’s action is rounded off with the dunk contest, to determine the most spectacular dunker in the NBA.
Sunday
The finale of the All-Star weekend is always about the All-Star game but before that, there will be the NBA Legends Award by 6 p.m. Nigerian time, followed swiftly by the NBA G-League Next Gen game between the G-League Ignite and the Cleveland Charge.
This will be the inaugural edition of the event targeted at promoting outstanding young talent in the G-League.
And then by 2 a.m. Nigerian time on Monday comes the main event, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant.
The best players in the league will come together for the 71st instalment of this classic exhibition game, which promises to be thoroughly exciting to watch.
More from category
-
Exciting events to anticipate at the upcoming All-Star weekend
-
D'Tigress beat down Mali 73-69 to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup
-
NBA trade deadline: 3 Nigerian stars Okpala, Miye Oni, Semi Ojeleye change teams