Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

How Karim Benzema’s recent Ballon d’Or win impacts the dynamics of elite strikers in recent football history

Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers
Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers

The debate about elite strikers is one that is as old as football itself and seems to feature different players based on eras and achievements.

Read Also

Karim Benzema has been in the discussion in recent years and now that he has won the ultimate individual prize in football, it has most likely cemented his place among the elite.

However, where exactly he ranks and who he usurps by virtue of the Ballon d’Or remains in contention and will most likely rage on until another generation of strikers come to the fore.

As earlier stated, the Ballon d’Or is the plateau of individual achievement in football, the ultimate recognition of a football player’s excellence over the span of a year.

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or
Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or Pulse

Looking at it simplistically, Karim Benzema could rightly be considered greater than every one of his peers who have not won the award…and there are quite a few.

Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Edinson Cavani, and Gonzalo Higuain are just some of the strikers in that elite bracket who shared an era with Benzema but never or still haven’t touched gold.

In fact, Benzema is the first centre forward i.e out and out striker (Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi don’t count) to win this award since Andriy Shevchenko.

Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or in 2004
Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or in 2004 Twitter

As impressive and laudable as Benzema’s Ballon d’Or is, there is a deeper context to why he has one and all of his peers combined do not.

We have already established the Ballon d’Or as a crowning achievement for individual excellence but it also doesn’t mean that players who have not won it are less than those who have.

Thierry Henry never won it, which is an indication of how unreliable awards are as metrics of a player’s ability as the Frenchman lost out to Pavel Nedved in 2004.

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry Pulse Live Uganda

Robert Lewandowski would have won it in 2020 unanimously and unopposed had the awards not been cancelled that year because of the pandemic.

Other world-class strikers in Benzema’s era could also argue that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi being at the peak of their powers for over a decade is why they haven’t won it and they wouldn’t be wrong.

The fact that Benzema has now won it when those two are in obvious decline lends credence to that theory.

Of course, there is no official ranking of elite strikers and this discourse is circumstantial at best and extremely subjective.

But it is a discussion that already exists and must be had; is Benzema now the best striker of his generation?

Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022.
Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022. AFP

The simple answer would be no as he has fewer goals than Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski who are his two closest competitors.

A Ballon d’Or doesn’t make Benzema automatically better than his peers, especially as they have been ahead of him for long stretches of their careers.

Benzema has elevated his game and sort of become a late bloomer since Cristiano left Real Madrid in 2018 but that doesn’t erase the fact that he was subpar for nearly a decade before then.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema omnisports

Benzema’s Ballon d’Or elevates his standing in the game and earns him the respect he deserves but it will not revise history and make him better than Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski and other strikers who have not won it.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers

    Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

  • Yaya Toure has earned his place in the pantheon of midfield greats

    Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

  • Liverpool vs. Mancxhster City betting tips

    Haaland to score 2 or more goals and other big odds option for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Recommended articles

Premier League midweek football LIVE

Premier League midweek football LIVE

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Trending

UEFA Europa League betting tips
BETTING

These 5 Europa League games will win you cool cash

English Premier League betting tips
BETTING

4 Easy Premier League games to stake on this weekend with booking code

UEFA Europa Conference League betting tips
BETTING

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

Serie A betting tips
BETTING

How to cashout from Serie A with sure odds on Bet9ja this weekend