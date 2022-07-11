WAFCON 2022

Player ratings: Rasheedat Ajibade helps Super Falcons rip Burundi apart in 4-0 thrashing

Authors:

Tunde Young
Nigeria ended the WAFCON 2022 group stage on a high with an emphatic win against Burundi, here’s how the players fared.

Super Falcons Improving in every game
Super Falcons Improving in every game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a spot in the next round of the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 4-0 win in the last group stage game against Burundi.

Rasheedat Ajibade gave Nigeria the lead by converting from the penalty spot, Peace Efih doubled the lead and a Uchenna Kanu brace rounded off the scoring.

Here are the player ratings examining how each Super Falcon performed on the night.

The goalkeeper kept a second clean sheet in as many games but was largely untested by the Burundians, remaining a passenger the whole 90 minutes.

Chiamaka Nnadozie
Chiamaka Nnadozie Pulse Nigeria

The 39-year-old centre-back once again put up another solid defensive display until she was replaced by Glory Ogbonna.

Onome Ebi’s trusty centre-back partner Osinachi Ohale continues to improve game by game, coming away with another solid display and a second consecutive clean sheet and was officially named woman of the match.

The midfield dynamo played once again as a makeshift left full-back and held her own on both ends of the pitch.

The other Payne sister, Nicole started as a right-back and performed reasonably well in her first start of the tournament.

Nicole and Toni Payne both started for the Super Falcons
Nicole and Toni Payne both started for the Super Falcons Pulse Nigeria

Peace Efih had a WAFCON 2022 debut to remember as she scored Nigeria’s second goal, justifying her starting in place of Falcons veteran Rita Chikwelu.

Ngozi Okobi-Ekeoghene was once again a rock in the Super Falcons midfield, setting the tempo and distributing passes.

21-year-old Christy Ucheibe earned a starting spot after coming off the bench to score in the last game and almost scored again in what was a good performance.

Rasheedat Ajibade had her best game of the tournament so far, the forward had a hand in all four goals with one goal and two assists herself in 62 minutes of football.

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to win against Burundi
Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to win against Burundi Pulse Nigeria

Uchenna Kanu justified her first start of the tournament with a brace, scoring a goal in each half to exert Nigeria’s dominance over Burundi before getting subbed off after 62 minutes.

Uchenna Kanu was in inspired form against Burundi
Uchenna Kanu was in inspired form against Burundi Twitter/CAF

Onumonu kept her record of starting every game for Nigeria so far but only lasted 45 minutes in this one as the Super Falcons dominated the first half.

Monday Gift showed flashes of her brilliance after coming on as did Vivian Ikechukwu who both earned a 5/10 rating.

Chinonyerem Macleans and Akudo Ogbonna replaced Rasheedat Ajibade and Onome Ebi respectively, both earning a 4/10 rating.

Tunde Young

