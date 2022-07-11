Player ratings: Rasheedat Ajibade helps Super Falcons rip Burundi apart in 4-0 thrashing

Rasheedat Ajibade gave Nigeria the lead by converting from the penalty spot, Peace Efih doubled the lead and a Uchenna Kanu brace rounded off the scoring.

Here are the player ratings examining how each Super Falcon performed on the night.

Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

The goalkeeper kept a second clean sheet in as many games but was largely untested by the Burundians, remaining a passenger the whole 90 minutes.

Onome Ebi 7/10

The 39-year-old centre-back once again put up another solid defensive display until she was replaced by Glory Ogbonna.

Osinachi Ohale 7/10

Onome Ebi’s trusty centre-back partner Osinachi Ohale continues to improve game by game, coming away with another solid display and a second consecutive clean sheet and was officially named woman of the match.

Toni Payne 6.5/10

The midfield dynamo played once again as a makeshift left full-back and held her own on both ends of the pitch.

Nicole Payne 6.5/10

The other Payne sister, Nicole started as a right-back and performed reasonably well in her first start of the tournament.

Peace Efih 7/10

Peace Efih had a WAFCON 2022 debut to remember as she scored Nigeria’s second goal, justifying her starting in place of Falcons veteran Rita Chikwelu.

Ngozi Okobi-Ekeoghene 7/10

Ngozi Okobi-Ekeoghene was once again a rock in the Super Falcons midfield, setting the tempo and distributing passes.

Christy Ucheibe 6.5/10

21-year-old Christy Ucheibe earned a starting spot after coming off the bench to score in the last game and almost scored again in what was a good performance.

Rasheedat Ajibade 9/10

Rasheedat Ajibade had her best game of the tournament so far, the forward had a hand in all four goals with one goal and two assists herself in 62 minutes of football.

Uchenna Kanu 8/10

Uchenna Kanu justified her first start of the tournament with a brace, scoring a goal in each half to exert Nigeria’s dominance over Burundi before getting subbed off after 62 minutes.

Ifeoma Onumonu 6/10

Onumonu kept her record of starting every game for Nigeria so far but only lasted 45 minutes in this one as the Super Falcons dominated the first half.

Substitutes

Monday Gift showed flashes of her brilliance after coming on as did Vivian Ikechukwu who both earned a 5/10 rating.